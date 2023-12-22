Friday, December 22, 2023, 09:13



Once the laryngotrachetitis and the beginning of pneumonia for which he had to cancel his visit scheduled for November 18 were annulled, Rayden lands again in Murcia with his farewell tour. An event that will take place in the Mamba room and which will be accompanied by a sign of sold-out tickets for several weeks, yet another demonstration of the passion that the Madrid artist continues to awaken every time he sets foot in the Region.

Rayden

When

Saturday, at 10:00 p.m.

Where

Mamba Room. Murcia.

How much

Sold out.

Furthermore, no one is unaware that this is a truly special concert because of what we have to say until soon. And, before dedicating himself exclusively to work related to production, management and composition, without forgetting his successful career as a writer, Rayden is celebrating in style a musical journey of more than two decades in which we find albums as notable as 'It Was Written', 'Homonym' or 'The Impossible Victory' that works like a charm in its essence of ideal goodbye.