“Laryngotrachetitis and the beginning of pneumonia” are to blame for the singer Rayden canceling his concert in Murcia, scheduled for this Saturday, November 18. The rapper announced on his social networks that he was postponing the performance he was going to perform at the Mamba hall in the capital due to “an acute sore throat, hoarseness and slight chest pain” that has worsened in recent years. hours.

“My voice has said enough,” the singer revealed in the statement where he made it official that he will not go on stage in Murcia and Valencia. At least for now. Because the rapper confirmed that he will soon announce the new dates on which he will perform in the capital of the Region and in Valencia. He also pointed out that, when the day on which the concert is held is indicated, a ticket refund period will begin for people who cannot attend.







Rayden fans will have to wait to enjoy the Madrid singer’s lyrics again. A “horse pharyngitis” that has worsened in recent days has prevented the singer from going on stage in Murcia, where some 1,400 followers were expected to accompany him in the Mamba room. “I am aware of the effort that some people have made coming from very far away and I feel that I will not be able to repay you,” said the rapper. “Shortly”, as can be read in his statement, the date on which he returns to Murcia will be announced to make his voice known to his fans.