So much emotion to the Rayan’s funeral in Morocco. Farewell to the dead 5-year-old child for injuries and injuries sustained after being fell into a well it was poignant. This little angel flew to heaven too soon, leaving his family speechless, facing a grief that no parent should ever be forced to go through.

Hundreds of people gathered to greet the little one Rayan Oman, who fell into a well 30 meters deep last February 1st. Although the rescuers did everything to rescue him, unfortunately he did not make it.

The whole world was apprehensive about the fate of the 5-year-old. Especially in Italy, given that the pain is still strong for a similar case, that of little Alfredino, which occurred many years ago, but still clear in the collective memory of our country.

Many people wanted to greet the child and cling to the family. There were so many people at the funeral that took place on Monday, February 7, 2022 in his native village, that not all of them entered the local cemetery.

A villager where Rayan’s family lived with the baby said that in 50 years of his life he has never seen so many people at a funeral. And that’s because Rayan is the son of all of them.

Rayan’s funeral in Morocco, the community clings to the family

Everyone rejoiced when the baby was pulled out of the well alive on Saturday night. But everyone’s joy ended when it was announced that Rayan was dead. A heart sank for everyone.

The whole world followed the rescue mission. And after the loss of him, announced by the king of Morocco Mohammed VI, who extended his heartfelt condolences to his parents, we all prayed for him and for his family. Pope Francis also wanted to remember him, underlining the mobilization of many to try to save this little angel ..