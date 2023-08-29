The Monterrey Soccer Club announced through its social networks that the fans who participated in the acts of violence last Sunday at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium will not enter the venue again.
In a statement, the Monterrey club regretted the events that occurred, in which there were attacks between fans of the Monterrey and Cruz Azul teams as well as among their own followers.
“We reject any act of violence and we call for peace and coexistence among the fans,” the statement said.
Likewise, the club informed that it will collaborate with the authorities to identify those responsible for the acts of violence and that it will take the necessary measures to prevent their repetition.
“We are going to work with the authorities to identify those responsible and take the necessary measures so that this does not happen again,” the letter said.
The acts of violence last Sunday left at least 16 people injured, including a police officer.
The statement from Club de Futbol Monterrey is an important step to combat violence in Mexican soccer. The Monterrey club will try to show that it is committed to the safety of its fans and that it will not tolerate any type of violence. However, it is still unknown if there will be consequences for the team from the Liga MX.
