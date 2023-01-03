Monterrey is in the middle of a staff renewal process. The Monterrey team did not reach their goals in 2022 and this year they have the obligation to return to the first places in Mexican soccer. As part of this stage of changes, some elements such as Matías Kranevitter and Celso Ortiz left the squad, while other players, such as Omar Govea and Jordi Cortizo, joined the squad.
The winter transfer market is still open and everything indicates that Rayados is still looking for reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. According to the most recent reports, the Sultana del Norte team is urgently looking for a quality central defender after the departure of César Montes to Espanyol de Barcelona.
One of the options that sounded strong was the hiring of Jesús Orozco Chiquete, a young and promising defender for Chivas de Guadalajara. However, it seems that the rojiblancos do not want to let go of their jewel despite the amount of money that the Monterrey are willing to put on the table.
In this sense, it seems that Rayados would opt for an element that has a past in the Sacred Flock and in Tigres de la UANL. Apparently, the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich would be interested in hiring Carlos Salcedo, a current FC Juárez player, for the next tournament.
Some media have reported that the “Titan” is one of the options that Monterrey is probing to replace the loss of “Cachorro” Montes.
Currently Carlos Salcedo is 29 years old and has an approximate market value of 4 million dollars. The ‘Titan’ has wandered through two teams in the last year without being able to find the best version of him. After leaving Tigres, the defender spent just half a year with MLS side Toronto FC and then signed, surprisingly, with the Braves.
Salcedo emerged champion with Chivas de Guadalajara in the Clausura 2017 tournament and with Tigres in the Clausura 2019.
