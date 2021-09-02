After being injured during his participation with the Olympic football team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the new reinforcement for Rayados de Monterrey’s left wing, Erick Aguirre, could make his debut with his new club on matchday 8 of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura tournament against the rojinegros from Atlas.
The youth squad of Monarcas Morelia could return to activity, after almost half of the regular phase, after having injured the rectus femoris of the left thigh on July 25. Therefore, I would return after a little more than a month and a half of absence.
According to information from the reporter Jose Manuel Elgueta, in the gang they hope to have available Erick Aguirre for the match after the FIFA Date against Atlas corresponding to matchday 8, as it is progressing satisfactorily in its recovery.
“He still lacks, although he is going in the best of all cases, he could be the following week and he would get into the call for the game against Atlas. But it’s not ready yet, “he wrote on Twitter.
The multifunctional left-back was sought after by several clubs in the summer, but finally the Sultana del Norte team was able to make use of his services, his last game at club level was in the semifinal back with the Tuzos del Pachuca against Cruz Azul on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
