Monterrey had a truly nightmarish season in Liga MX Clausura 2022. The albiazul team played a role in the Club World Cup and, despite a rebound in the second half of the season, Rayados was eliminated in the playoffs. The most expensive squad in Mexican soccer was left behind this semester and the board will have to make profound changes to once again aspire to be at the top.
According to the most recent reports, a promising player from the Monterrey team would leave the squad given the few minutes he has received. A report from Multimedios indicates that José Alfonso Alvarado would leave the Monterrey squad to join Chivas de Guadalajara for the 2022 Opening.
The promising striker from Monterrey, according to this report, would go to the Sacred Flock on loan. During Clausura 2022, “Banana” only played 121 minutes over 12 days, that is, he had an average of 10.08 minutes per game. In this journey, the player scored a goal, against FC Juárez on date 5.
The forward from Guasave, Sinaloa, did not count much for Javier Aguirre or for Víctor Manuel Vucetich throughout this course. His arrival at Chivas de Guadalajara could be a win-win-win scenario for the two clubs and the footballer. Alvarado could have more minutes with the Flock and could develop his abilities.
The 22-year-old striker would increase the competition up front for Rebaño, who have Alfredo Zaldívar, Paolo Yrizar and José Juan Macías in this position. According to this information Michell Adalberto Rodríguez could also leave the club this summer on loan.
