It was the ninety-third minute of the game between Rayados and Portland Timbers. Club de Fútbol Monterrey already had a foot and a half in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, when in a unfortunate play Germán Berterame failed to connect well with the ball and hurt himself.
The Argentine striker has to leave the field without Rayados being able to send someone to the field to replace him, because the deck of changes had already been spent. The referee whistled the end of the match, Monterey He tied his pass to the next round, but the faces were concerned, due to the physical condition of Germán Berterame.
Hours later, the worst would be confirmed: the forward would have suffered a fracture in his left foot that would force him to travel back to Nuevo León to undergo new studies; depriving him of playing the game next Tuesday against tigersand in one of those moving away from the green rectangle for an important period of time.
Monterrey fans deeply regretted this event, as the player had been going through one of his best moments, scoring goals and adding interesting aspects to the idea embodied by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz.
As the hours passed, the fans began to see the not-so-negative side of things, and they decided to trust Rogelio Funes Mori, who, despite not living his best moment (to the point that Berterame won his place in the eleventh initial), it must not be forgotten that he is the all-time scorer of the Gang, and that such an important possibility could reactivate him.
However, yesterday the Monterrey journalist Alejandro: the ‘Regio’ Aguirre, published a tweet in which he assured that Rogelio Funes Mori was also in doubt for the game on Tuesday, August 8because he would undergo different medical tests.
