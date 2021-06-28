Roger Martínez’s situation in América has not changed much in a long time: a team that wants to take the Colombian, he will have to pay the 10 million dollars requested by the board and with Boca Jrs it is no exception.
The footballer is Juan Román Riquelme’s greatest wish for Boca Jrs, however, the Argentine team has sought to negotiate with the Eagles board, but the position of the Mexican team is clear: if the 10 million dollars are not paid, Roger Martínez does not leave the team.
That’s when Rayados de Monterrey enters this negotiation, although the Monterrey team will not put their hands there, what is a fact is that The money they pay for the pass of goalkeeper Esteban Andrada will be key for Juan Román Riquelme to arrive with that offer that America is waiting for Roger Martínez.
Rayados has already fulfilled the first part of the payment, once the other part is reflected, Boca Jrs would go with everything for the Colombian forward, although it is not assured that they will offer the 10 million that America asks, but, as is normal, they will try to save some amount of money and see if America gives in, although that seems impossible at the moment.
