The Rayados de Monterrey team continues to work at forced marches to make a good Opening Tournament 2021. Those led by coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre are in the preseason, although the Mexican helmsman is also studying what could be his new reinforcements to start the contest on the right foot. In fact, one of its main goals is Erick Aguirre, footballer of the Tuzos del Pachuca.
According to information on the portal Halftime, after the fallen signing of Chivas del Guadalajara by the national team, now the La Pandilla team has raised its hand to get the services of Erick Aguirre. With the rumors about the possible departure of Stefan Medina, Aguirre looks for a right back and in the Mexican he finds everything he needs.
However, this source points out that the negotiations for Aguirre will not be easy at all, and is that in addition to having to pay the 6 million dollars requested for his signing, the obstacle is also that he is playing the Olympic Games with the Tricolor, for what the negotiations have not yet started.
On the other hand, Monterrey also seeks to sign the player of the Green Belly of the Lion Joel campbell, who would be replacing the Colombian Dorlan Pabón, who is one signing away from being a new element of Atlético Nacional. The Costa Rican would arrive on a loan for a year, and the negotiations are so advanced that the soccer player no longer trained with the emeralds.
