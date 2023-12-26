🔵 Cruz Azul has Negotiations with Rayados 🤠 to acquire Ponchito González.

🇲🇽 Although nothing is closed or agreed upon, the Mexican player is one of the options in the Machine. (There are more in the portfolio)

We will see if the Negotiations prosper. pic.twitter.com/YYArFIo6Og

— DIEGOL ⚽️ (@Diegol90Mx) December 26, 2023