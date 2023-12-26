According to information from Diego Sanchez of One Footballthe Cruz Azul Football Club and Monterrey Football Club are in negotiations for the transfer of Alfonso Gonzalezalthough they are not yet that advanced, since the celestials have other alternatives.
The Mexican midfielder would be a good piece to reinforce the squad he will command Martin Anselmi starting from the Clausura 2024 tournament where the celestial team seeks to vindicate itself and return to the forefront in search of the championship.
'Ponchito'He is already an experienced midfielder who is one of the leaders and captains of the royal team. At 29 years old, his value is estimated at 6 million euros and he still has a contract until the end of 2025 with the Gang.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The youth athlete has been part of the Sultana del Norte team since the summer of 2016, that is, he has already been in the institution for seven and a half years, where he has recorded 227 games played, 32 goals and 27 assists. There he has won a Liga MX title, two Copa MX and one Concachampions.
Although his natural position has been left winger, in recent years he has been more characterized as a midfielder. For this reason, he is a footballer who attracts attention in La Noria due to his multifunctionality.
In this way, the player could reunite with his former teammate Carlos Rodriguez with whom he spent several years in Nuevo León and could put together an interesting midfield.
#Rayados #give #39Ponchito39 #González #exit #interested #team
Leave a Reply