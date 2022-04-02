The Clausura 2022 tournament is not over yet, but the Rayados de Monterrey board of directors are already probing possible new signings for the team in the summer.
On this occasion the journalist from multimedia, Jose Manuel Elguetaannounced the reasons why the board was on a trip to South America where they went to see options in the offensive where they took the opportunity to visit a couple of legends of the albiazul defense such as Nicholas Sanchez and Jose Basanta.
According to exclusive information from Santiago Fourcade in the program Anti-Doping from RG La Deportivathe royals met with the coach of Lanús, Jorge Almiron, to request information about the young Argentine promise, Jose Manuel Lopez.
The 21-year-old youth striker is the undisputed starter of the South American team and would be one of the names that attract the attention of those led by Victor Manuel Vucetichso it would be one of the options to reinforce the attack for the next contest.
In this season, Jose Lopez He has played seven games in the First Division of Argentina, has scored two goals and has assisted once.
According to the same source, he mentioned that another element that those of the Sultana del Norte would have in their sights would be Facundo Fariaswhich unlike Lopezworks more as a midfielder.
At 19 years of age, the man born in Ciudad de Santa Fe has played seven games so far this season in the Argentine league and has scored one goal.
Derived from the lack of goals in the Monterrey team, an imminent departure from Vincent Jansen from the institution at the end of this tournament, so after three years in the team he would leave without pain or glory.
