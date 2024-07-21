Monterrey Mexico.– Los Rayados reconciled with their fans and, after the thrashing suffered last week, beat Querétaro 2-1 at home to win the applause of the fans before going to the Leagues Cup.

Still not completely convincing, Fernando Ortiz’s team secured its second victory in the competition and continues to climb in the general table.

The match was decided by a goal from Germán Berterame and the debut goal from Johan Rojas, in addition to the “Law of the ex” by Víctor “Chespi” López, in the Querétaro goal.

Rayados kept possession and played well on the wings, with Stefan Medina making passes and crosses that Jordi Cortizo and Germán Berterame tried to finish without success. Even so, the lack of creativity was noticeable at certain times in the match, as was the lack of forcefulness.

In the 26th minute, after a handball by Omar Mendoza, the center back awarded a penalty and, although Sergio Canales missed his shot, Germán Berterame came from behind with a powerful shot for the 1-0 on the counterattack, in the 28th minute.

Before the end of the first period, Samuel Sosa beat Cortizo in a race on the counterattack and got to Esteban Andrada, but “Saban” won the one-on-one to keep the score at zero.

At the start of the second half, at 46′, Sosa had another ball in the area, but his shot hit the left post.

Canales insisted with a powerful shot from mid-distance in the 57th minute that Allison sent to the corner.

“Tano” refreshed the game with Rojas and Jesús Manuel Corona, at 64′, and a minute later, the Colombian closed the gap on a Medina cross for 2-0.

Rayados continued to insist; Brandon Vázquez entered the field and scored, but his goal was disallowed for offside in the 84th minute.

For Querétaro, former Rayado player Víctor “Chespi” López entered the field and at 88′, with a mid-distance shot close to the post, beat Andrada and scored for the visitors.

Although they ended up calling time, Rayados won at home, was applauded and goes to the Leagues Cup with nine points in the tournament.