Pachuca has experienced a revival under Guillermo Almada. The team from Hidalgo took the leadership of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and is currently in the semifinals of the competition. Several players such as Kevin Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Avilés Hurtado, Nicolás Ibáñez, Erick Sánchez or Daniel Aceves have shown a great level this semester. However, one of the elements that attracts the most attention is Víctor Guzmán.
The 27-year-old footballer has had a season with the Tuzos. Throughout 17 games, ‘Pocho’ scored six goals and gave three goal assists. In the league he has a pass for a goal. Strangely, the player has not been considered by Gerardo Martino for the most recent calls for the Mexican National Team. However, his high level has not gone unnoticed by some of the most powerful clubs in Liga MX.
According to a recent report, Monterrey would be more than interested in hiring the media outlet from Guadalajara. According to information from reporter Axel Solís, from Heraldo de Monterrey, Víctor Guzmán is among the list of candidates to reinforce Rayados, a team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
The ‘Pocho’ would compete in this position with footballers such as Rodolfo Pizarro, Alfonso González and Luis Romo, who have not met the expectations of both the board and the fans. Guzmán would be a great addition to Rayados if he maintains the high level that he has shown in the last semester with the Tuzos.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, his letter is valued at a figure of 8.25 million dollars. If there is a team in Liga MX that can cover that transfer, it is Monterrey.
