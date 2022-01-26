The Rayados de Monterrey are preparing for their participation in the 2022 Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, however, they do so with an incomplete squad because they have lost up to 10 elements that they find representing their respective teams on the FIFA date.
On February 5 they begin their participation in the Club World Cup against Al Ahly from Egypt, but most of the absentees break ranks with their nation on February 1-2, meaning most of their starting players would have around 72 hours to acclimatize and settle into their camp.
It is worth mentioning that Javier Aguirre It is not the only one that will have missing elements due to the FIFA date, but it is the one that has the most and, in addition, has less time to make its presentation.
The Mexican team called up five players from Monterrey: Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo Y Rogelio Funes Mori.
While the Albiceleste team called Stephen Andrada Y Maximilian MezaChile did the same with sebastian vegasColumbia to Stephan Medina Y Joel Campbell It was with Costa Rica.
It must also be considered that Celso Ortiz He received a call from the Paraguayan national team, but he preferred not to attend this time.
It should be mentioned that, in case Gerardo Martino has satisfactory results during the first two games against Jamaica and Costa Rica, he could let at least three royal elements leave to report earlier with the team.
As for the players who will play the South American qualifiers, they will be free on February 1, and then they will travel to Abu Dhabi as soon as possible to rejoin the albiazul squad.
“We spoke with the FMF and the League to see what we could have with those called up and there is a probability that, if there are good results, they will let them travel after the second game (against Costa Rica). We have to adapt, and on the subject of Conmebol, the communication is the same, that they can fly as best as possible directly to Abu Dhabi”, mentioned the sports president of Rayados, Duilio Davino.
The second team in the Club World Cup with the most elements called up for selection is precisely the rival of the Pandilla in the quarterfinals.
The Al Ahlyhad seven summoned for the African Cup of Nations that began on January 9 and will end on February 6.
The Egyptian team had seven summoned, six of which joined the Egyptian team and one with Mali, two teams that advanced to the round of 16 and depending on how far they go in the competition, the date they will rejoin with their team will be defined. club.
The calls were: Mohamed el-Shennawi, Akram Tawfik, Ayman Ashraf, Amr Al Suleya, Hamdi Fathi Y Mohammed Sherif with Egypt, in addition to Aliou Deng with Mali.
The third club with the most calls is the Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, who have six for the Asian World Cup qualifiers, all of them with the Arab team that faces Oman on January 27 and Japan on February 1.
The players are: Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bilahi, Muhammad Al-Buraik, Salem Al-Dosari, Salman Al-Faraj Y Saleh Al Shehri.
For his part, the Al-Jazeera it will not work with five elements. This club opens the Club World Cup on February 3 against AS Pirae and the winner will face the Al Hilal in the quarterfinals.
All the elements were called by the United Arab Emirates team for the FIFA date, since they play world qualifiers in Asia such as against Syria (January 27) and Iran (February 1).
Those summoned are: Ali Khaseif, Mohammed Al Attas, Khalifa al-Hammadi, Abdullah Ramadan and Zayed Al-Ameri.
The palm trees would face Rayados in case the royals prevail over Al Ahlybut on this FIFA Date only has summoned Gustavo Gomez (Paraguayan) and Weverton (Brazil) for the Conmebol qualifiers, which end on February 1, so they have enough time to rejoin and train.
For its part, Chelsea alone will not have during the break with Thiago Silva (Brazil), who travels to play the Conmebol qualifiers, as well as Edward Mendygoalkeeper who disputes the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, because in this situation there was no activity in UEFA.
