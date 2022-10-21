TUZOS, TUZOS, RA, RA, RAAA! 👏🏽🔵 Pachuca took advantage of Rayados’ defensive shortcomings to win the first leg convincingly 👊🏽🔥 The ‘Mellicano’ Funes Mori missed a penalty that could mean 3-3 and from there he caused the win 🇦🇷😅 🔵 PACHUCA 5 – 2 STRIPED 🤠 pic.twitter.com/G6zy521ggr – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) October 21, 2022

The Tuzos they kept going forward finding the goal in the 9th minute. After a corner kick taken by Victor Guzman from the left side, the royal defense was totally lost so that Ibanez He just got to push the ball.

Already at a press conference Vucetich he was quite angry with the refereeing, accepting courage and impotence, sharing rather short answers when asked about the mistakes made.