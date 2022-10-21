This Thursday at Hidalgo StadiumRayados was beaten 5-2 by Pachuca, thanks to a hat-trick by the Argentine Nico Ibanez more goals from the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra and the spanish Pauline of the Sourcewhile Hector Moreno Y louis romo discounted, in the first leg semifinal of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament.
Without five minutes passing, the Argentine Matthias Kranevitter was painted yellow by the referee Cesar Ramos. The first shot came from the locals, Romario tested his long-distance shot with the Argentine Stephen Andrada tackling
The Tuzos they kept going forward finding the goal in the 9th minute. After a corner kick taken by Victor Guzman from the left side, the royal defense was totally lost so that Ibanez He just got to push the ball.
After the goal, the hidalguenses stopped pressing, something that took advantage Monterey to be able to match the duel at 15′. On a free kick taken by Alfonso Gonzalezthe Colombian Stephan Medina he won the shot, which was deflected by the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustarinevertheless, Dark he won the rebound for 1-1.
In addition to this, after a tough battle on the left wing, finally mauritius isais He chose to send a ball towards the royal area to find Romariowho controlled the ball to define before the exit of Andrada.
In minute 37, the Colombian Oscar Murillo received the preventive card for a foul on Jesus Gallardowhat’s more The gang once again he found a way to match the cards. At 41′, blunt He took a ball on the edge of the area, cheering up and hitting it to beat Ustari.
Already in the complement, once again, Pachuca he went to the front quickly at 47′. Romario raised his face to launch a cross into the area finding Paulinuswho finished totally alone before the bad mark of Gallant.
The changes came with Edward Lopez and the Colombian Marino Hinestroza by the locals, in addition to the Argentines Maxi Meza Y Rogelio Funes Mori by The gang. Nevertheless, scratched he stayed with ten for the expulsion of Erick Aguirrewho made a strong entrance to Hinestrozaand although the referee had shown yellow, the VAR asked to check the action to change it to red. In the end, Hinestroza was carried out on a stretcher, so Robert of the Rose came in apart Victor Manuel Vucetich send to Cesar Montes by poncho and the Chilean sebastian vegas by the Argentine German Berterame.
Once again, the Tuzos they were nothing to increase the marker when Luis Chavez He took a long shot that passed near the right post. Nevertheless, Ustari made a serious mistake by committing a foul on Gallant when he was not even going to reach the ball, giving away a penalty, although in the end, he stopped the charge to Funes Mori.
The action of Ustari served to motivate his colleagues, since Erick Sanchez He ran away meters leaving the defenders behind and once in the area, the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz he knocked him down to commit a maximum penalty, which he did not forgive Ibanez.
The referee granted ten minutes of added time, which the Uruguayan team continued to take advantage of William Almadawith Isais taking a shot to the upper left corner that the vermin he covered, but the rebound was left to Ibanez.
Already at a press conference Vucetich he was quite angry with the refereeing, accepting courage and impotence, sharing rather short answers when asked about the mistakes made.
“It makes me angry and helpless for not being able to do some things that I would like to. We have to do the analysis coolly and draw the right conclusions. This Armando Archundia (Chairman of the Arbitration Commission), saw everything, they are the ones in charge of reviewing what arbitration is and making the decision of that part”he declared.
