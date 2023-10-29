Monterrey was expected to be a difficult opponent being at home, however, just two minutes in, those from Coapa surprised with a goal from the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez, who achieved his double at 21′. It was at 32′ when Alejandro Zendejas He closed the scoreboard, although at 18′ the Argentine Maxi Meza He was expelled, leaving the team more vulnerable, which remains in third place in the general table with 23 points.

La Pandilla has suffered a lot with losses throughout the semester and this match was no exception, since the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz They had to bet on several homegrown players on the bench, but they could do little against the azulcremas who remain at the top of the summit.

However, the royal team has no time for regrets when the regular season comes to a close, where at least it seems that they can get a direct place in the quarterfinals of the League.

Here is the schedule of the following Rayados matches:

It is known that the royals, perhaps, will still be without several players due to injuries, but even with that they have managed to get up, and there was also good news with the return of the Argentine German Berterame.

Of their last five meetings, Monterrey has won three, with one draw and one loss.

The Bella Airosa club continues to have relevant elements such as Erick Sanchez, Roberto de la Rosathe Argentinian Gustavo Cabral, among others. In El Huracán, the people of Hidalgo tend to become very strong, which could complicate the objective of the royals.

Added to this, the statistics put the northerners against the wall because in the last five games, Pachuca took three, while Striped He has only won one and tied another.

The duel corresponding to Date 10 comes at a good time for both teams because it would be a good test if they want to be in the fight for the title.

The numbers are even between both clubs because in the last five games between them, Striped He has taken two, due to two defeats and one draw.

Even though the Queretaro team has a modest squad, the work of the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk has done good work. For now, the feathered ones are in position 14 with 15 units.

Of the last five games between the two, Monterrey won three by a draw and a fall.