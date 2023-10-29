This Saturday, Striped could not continue its path of consecutive victories when it was beaten 0-3 by the America in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 14 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Monterrey was expected to be a difficult opponent being at home, however, just two minutes in, those from Coapa surprised with a goal from the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez, who achieved his double at 21′. It was at 32′ when Alejandro Zendejas He closed the scoreboard, although at 18′ the Argentine Maxi Meza He was expelled, leaving the team more vulnerable, which remains in third place in the general table with 23 points.
La Pandilla has suffered a lot with losses throughout the semester and this match was no exception, since the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz They had to bet on several homegrown players on the bench, but they could do little against the azulcremas who remain at the top of the summit.
However, the royal team has no time for regrets when the regular season comes to a close, where at least it seems that they can get a direct place in the quarterfinals of the League.
Here is the schedule of the following Rayados matches:
Striped vs. Necaxa
Tuesday, October 31
BBVA Bancomer Stadium
9:05 p.m., Matchday 15
La Pandilla could get up without a problem after the win next Tuesday when it receives the bottom player, who no longer has any chance of fighting for the playoffs, despite having won in their last match. Therefore, the pupils of Tano Ortiz They must be careful and avoid trusting themselves, since the Rays just hit Cougarsone of those who is in the fight for League direct.
It is known that the royals, perhaps, will still be without several players due to injuries, but even with that they have managed to get up, and there was also good news with the return of the Argentine German Berterame.
Of their last five meetings, Monterrey has won three, with one draw and one loss.
Pachuca vs Striped
Saturday, November 4
Hidalgo Stadium
9:05 p.m., Day 16
Los Tuzos will not be easy rivals either because despite having lost their stars and their commitment to young youth players, they remain alive in the semester, stalking the Play-In being with 16 units in position 13.
The Bella Airosa club continues to have relevant elements such as Erick Sanchez, Roberto de la Rosathe Argentinian Gustavo Cabral, among others. In El Huracán, the people of Hidalgo tend to become very strong, which could complicate the objective of the royals.
Added to this, the statistics put the northerners against the wall because in the last five games, Pachuca took three, while Striped He has only won one and tied another.
Striped vs. Santos Laguna
Wednesday, November 8
BBA Bancomer Stadium
8:00 p.m., Day 10
A duel that sometimes seems to have classic overtones also due to the intensity with which the ball is fought, remembering that they have starred in finals. Even though the Warriors are fifteenth in the table with 14 points, their attack is the best they have, counting on one of those who is in the fight for the scoring title, the Colombian Harold Preciadowith nine.
The duel corresponding to Date 10 comes at a good time for both teams because it would be a good test if they want to be in the fight for the title.
The numbers are even between both clubs because in the last five games between them, Striped He has taken two, due to two defeats and one draw.
Queretaro vs Striped
Saturday, November 11
Corregidora Stadium
5:00 p.m., Matchday 17
In their last match, Gallos Blancos were beaten by MazatlanHowever, he is still alive and with the possibility of entering the Play-Inthat is at least until what was played on Date 14, without knowing if they will continue in the fight for the last day.
Even though the Queretaro team has a modest squad, the work of the Argentine coach Mauro Gerk has done good work. For now, the feathered ones are in position 14 with 15 units.
Of the last five games between the two, Monterrey won three by a draw and a fall.
For now these are the last games on the agenda Stripedsince later come the Play-In and the Leaguewithout there being agreed dates.
