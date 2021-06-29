The Rayados de Monterrey squad feels indebted to their faithful fans, and it is that after the failure of the last tournament where they went from more to less, the respectable was disappointed with the performance of the footballers on the pitch, in addition to the high expectations caused by the hiring of coach Javier Aguirre. That is why managers will seek to reward followers.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The good news for Rayados fans has not been long in coming. And is that the BBVA Stadium Since its inception, it did not have a general seating area, so the high command reported that the property will already have a space of this type with reasonable prices. It was the manager Duilio Davino who revealed in an interview the modifications that will be made.
“There is a general area in the upper part of the stadium, which will be more accessible. It will not be numbered, but it will give them the experience of the stadium, “he said.
Likewise, the loyalty of the team’s fans will be rewarded, and the ex-footballer pointed out that the prices where the animation group of La adicción is located, will have a lower cost, going from 8,140 to the 5,910, an amount that, without a doubt, and by the delivery of the barristas will help to continue supporting the club.
This is how the fans have shown approval of these new modifications in the ‘Steel Giant’, which has 70 percent of income due to the drops in infections in the region. Ticket sales have started for the Opening Tournament 2021, and the public can purchase them online or in the vicinity of the venue.
Leave a Reply