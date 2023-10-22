The regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX is five dates away from finishing, however, there are still some pending duels, precisely two of Rayados de Monterrey. Therefore, next Wednesday, October 25, La Pandilla will maintain its postponed commitment from Matchday 4 when it receives Tijuana Xolos in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
Prior to this commitment, Monterey visited the Cougars in Ciudad Universitaria and previously defeated 3-1 Braves of Juarez in El Gigante de Acero through a double from the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori and a goal from the Argentine too Maxi Meza. For now, the Argentine team Fernando Ortiz They are in eighth place in the table with 17 points, but they still have their match on Date 10 against Santos Laguna on royal soil.
On the other hand, the Aztec Dogs visited Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium and previously, they beat 2-1 Atlético San Luis in it Hot Stadium with so many from the Argentine Silvio Martínez and the paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwith which, they were placed in the seventh step with 17 units.
When? Wednesday, October 25
Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo León
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
The albiazul team has constantly battled with injuries throughout the semester, so much so that at some point they were left without a striker due to the physical discomfort that kept them away. Rogelio Funes Morithe Argentinian German Berterame and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre. Berterame had started the tournament very well with six goals and two assists in six games, between Liga MX and Leagues Cupbut he broke his foot in the tournament against the MLS.
The good thing is that there is already a return date for the network breaker, who could return for Date 14 against America, according to the most recent reports. Launching it could be risky, however, in the end the decision will be up to Tano Ortiz and his medical staff.
On the other hand, Hector Moreno He signed his renewal with the club, as indicated TUDNextending their bond for another year, thus joining the Chilean Sebastian Vegaswho just a few days ago extended until June 2028.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Vegas, Erick Aguirre, Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Jonathan González, Maxi Meza
Forwards: Ponchito González, Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Víctor Guzmán, Edson Gutiérrez, Stefan Medina, Joao Rojas, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Omar Govea, Kevin Ortega, Víctor López, Luis Cárdenas, Daniel Parra
Carlos Gonzalez He is fighting for the Apertura 2023 scoring title by currently appearing at the top with the Colombian Harold Preciado, after managing to pierce the networks eight times. Of the 17 goals for the border club, eight have been from the Guaraní and he is shaping up to be the second scoring champion in the history of the institution, remembering that the first was the Colombian Dayro Moreno with eleven goals in 2016.
“I have always had good tournaments, but I was missing that little push to take the leap in quality, a scoring title is the greatest thing for a striker”he indicated.
In interview with the Liga MX He highlighted the trust and support that they have given him in Tijuana, mainly the coach Miguel Herrerawho met him again after passing through Tigers.
“We have the figure of Miguel, he is a motivating coach, which has surely happened to many, he helps a lot so that as a forward you can shine and score goals”argument.
Goalie: Toño Rodríguez
Defenses: Kevin Balanta, Diego Barbosa, Nico Díaz
Midfielders: ‘Titi’ Rodríguez, Christian Rivera, Domingo Blanco, Francisco Contreras
Forwards: Fernando Madrigal, Carlos González, Silvio Martínez
Substitutes: Rodrigo Godínez, Jesús Vega, Eduardo Armenta, Efraín Álvarez, Daniel Vázquez, Kevin Castañeda, Jesús Corona, Aarón Mejía, Iván Tona
Striped 3-2 Xolos
