On the other hand, the Red Devils come from beating 2-1 Saint Louis in it Nemesio Diez Stadium. Jesus Gallardo He overtook the scarlet ones, but Ronaldo Najera equalized the actions. At 60′, the Portuguese Paulinho Dias gave the advantage back to the home team, who despite having won, were left with ten men due to the expulsion of Victor Arteaga at 69′. The choriceros are third with 13 points.

⚽ #LigaMX #GEBFact He remains undefeated! Final Score – Matchday 5@TolucaFC 2 – 1 @AtletideSanLuis Toluca had not had an undefeated start to the tournament with 5+ games played since Ape2017; Atlético de San Luis has 4 consecutive losses against the Diablos. pic.twitter.com/Z6fmVZkxtB — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) August 25, 2024

“The first match as Rayados coach is a special joy. Of course, if I only look at the result, I feel angry because it seemed like we would take the three points and in the end it was only one. We came to look for the three points, at times it seemed like it would be like that, at times we pressed well, we could have scored the third and fourth goal, we lacked intelligence in the final part”he indicated.

“We have been working for six days, and we have begun to see several of the things that we are going to start emphasizing in the team and try to touch on as quickly as possible. I congratulate the players because they were very willing to work with a new coaching staff.”he concluded.

🗣️ Martín Demichelis’ message after debuting with a draw at the head of Rayados: What was the best part of his performance? 💭 pic.twitter.com/1TpxIyFk5M — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) August 24, 2024

“I think there are two games in this match, one before the sending off and one after the sending off. Unfortunately, that’s football. It wasn’t the game we wanted in terms of form, but it was the game in terms of objectives. We have to correct mistakes on the field, we can win better for the fans. Today wasn’t the best game. Playing with ten players changes the plans, so we changed the strategy to get the win.”he said.

The important thing for the Portuguese is to win well on the field, without minimizing the victories and points achieved, although he will continue to demand that the players value concentration and discipline more. He also stressed that one of the club’s jobs in the coming months is to continue polishing the talents of the first team, giving them minutes and nominating them for the Mexican national team.