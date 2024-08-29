Next Saturday, August 31st, Striped receives Toluca in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumfor Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the Argentine coach Martin Demichelis will seek his first victory in charge of the royals.
In the debut of the Michos As Monterrey’s helmsman, the team was close to taking the victory, but Xolos found the equalizer 2-2 in the last minute. The Argentine German Berterame opened the scoring in the 28th minute, but the Colombian Christian Rivera equalized. Later, the American Brandon Vazquez gave the lead back to La Pandilla, but the Colombian Raul Zuniga spoiled their party at 90+8′. The white and blues are second in the table with 13 points.
On the other hand, the Red Devils come from beating 2-1 Saint Louis in it Nemesio Diez Stadium. Jesus Gallardo He overtook the scarlet ones, but Ronaldo Najera equalized the actions. At 60′, the Portuguese Paulinho Dias gave the advantage back to the home team, who despite having won, were left with ten men due to the expulsion of Victor Arteaga at 69′. The choriceros are third with 13 points.
Their last meeting ended in a scoreless draw at El Gigante de Acero.
When? Saturday, August 31st
Where? Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 19:00 hours
Channel: to be confirmed
Streaming: ViX
At a press conference, Martin Demichelis He analyzed the match and talked about his feelings when he made his debut as coach of the Monterrey team.
“The first match as Rayados coach is a special joy. Of course, if I only look at the result, I feel angry because it seemed like we would take the three points and in the end it was only one. We came to look for the three points, at times it seemed like it would be like that, at times we pressed well, we could have scored the third and fourth goal, we lacked intelligence in the final part”he indicated.
“We have been working for six days, and we have begun to see several of the things that we are going to start emphasizing in the team and try to touch on as quickly as possible. I congratulate the players because they were very willing to work with a new coaching staff.”he concluded.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: Oliver Torres, ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Jordi Cortizo, Johan Vázquez, Germán Berterame
Substitutes: Sebastian Vegas, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Iker Fimbres, Johan Rojas, Luis Cardenas, Hector Moreno, Edson Gutierrez, Cesar Garza, Jose Urias, Roberto de la Rosa
Despite the victory obtained at home against the Potosinos, the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva made it clear that he was left with a bittersweet taste.
“I think there are two games in this match, one before the sending off and one after the sending off. Unfortunately, that’s football. It wasn’t the game we wanted in terms of form, but it was the game in terms of objectives. We have to correct mistakes on the field, we can win better for the fans. Today wasn’t the best game. Playing with ten players changes the plans, so we changed the strategy to get the win.”he said.
The important thing for the Portuguese is to win well on the field, without minimizing the victories and points achieved, although he will continue to demand that the players value concentration and discipline more. He also stressed that one of the club’s jobs in the coming months is to continue polishing the talents of the first team, giving them minutes and nominating them for the Mexican national team.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Luan García, Bruno Méndez, Jesús Gallardo, Brian García
Midfielders: Marcel Ruiz, Frankie Amaya, ‘Canelo’ Angulo
Forwards: Juanpi Dominguez, Alexis Vega, Paulinho Dias
Substitutes: ‘Gacelo’ Lopez, Isaiah Violante, Claudio Baeza, Luis Garcia, Carlos Orrantia, Robert Morales, Abraham Villegas, Jesus Pinuelas, Klever Castillo, Juan Carrera
Rayados 2-2 Toluca
