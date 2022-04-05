This Wednesday, April 6, matchday 4 that was pending will take place, after the participation of the Rayados de Monterrey in the Club World Cup, so the Diablos Rojos de Toluca will receive the Pandilla at the Nemesio Diez at 7:00 p.m.
And for the good news of the Mexican fans, the confrontation will go through open transmission by the signal of Channel 5 and TUDN.
Toluca and Monterrey will seek to climb positions
Toluca and Monterrey are in seventh and eighth position in the general classification table respectively, the choriceros have 16 points in 11 games played, while the Sultana del Norte team has 15 points in 10 games played.
Both teams are in the reclassification zone, but the competition is very tight with the rest of the teams, because the points difference is very small.
For the following weekend, corresponding to day 13, the two will hold their respective duels as locals, the scarlet ones will receive the Sacred Flock in the Nemesio Diez and the pupils of Victor Manuel Vucetich they will do the same when receiving the Warriors of the Comarca Lagunera.
