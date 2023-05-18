The first episode of Classic Regal in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX, culminating in a 1-1 draw in the Volcano. Rayados opened the actions thanks to a goal from set pieces by the Argentine Maxi Meza with an error by the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, which caused controversy by not seeing a clear shot where the circumference of the ball ended up exceeding the line. However, at minute 50 it appeared sebastian cordova to put the Tigres equalizer. Added to it, Cordova he was about to become the hero of the university students because he had gotten a second touchdown, but in the end, he was ruled out for offside.
It will be next Saturday, May 20, when Monterrey receives the U of Nuevo León in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumto find out which of the two will be in the grand finale.
Date: Saturday, May 20
Location: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 7:06 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:06 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:06 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Fox Sports
Online streaming: foxsports.com/live
STRIPED: 2 wins
TIGERS: 1 win
TIES: 2 draws
STRIPED: EGEGG
TIGERS: EPGGP
After the tie experienced, the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich He spoke about the shortcomings that his team had, and he also pointed out that only one inattention was the one that caused the felines to score.
“A little bit of patience and better ball handling (they needed it), our goalkeeper had practically no interventions, it gives me peace of mind that he did well in defense, we lacked a little more mobility up front. It was a good game, normally as we participated with four players in front permanently, the game was tense, fought and in a play that we stopped making a good marking they scored us that goal “he declared.
“It is our intention, to be with our people, they have made an important effort and it is up to us to make the combination to achieve the result, we will close at home and look for it as we have done. We are similar to what it was with Santos, we have to go out with that conviction at home with the support of our people, the team will have to provide itself in a better way and we will seek to win and a favorable result “finished King Midas.
The Colombian Duvan Vergara He could not see action in Ida’s game for fear that he would relapse from his muscular discomfort, after last Friday he left training beaten. However, he is expected to be ready for the Vuelta.
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Jesus Gallardo, Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Celso Ortiz (C), Luis Romo, Ponchito González, Maxi Meza
Forwards: German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Érick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo, Rodrigo Aguirre, Omar Govea, Joao Rojas, Iván Tona, Said Grijalva, Jonathan González, Luis Sánchez, Duván Vergara, Fernando Hernández
On the other hand, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He also had words about the result obtained, indicating that the series is still open, apart from praising the rival for the quality of their players and leaving them under pressure for the second duel.
“We leave with the peace of mind that the team gave everything. The series is still open, it will be defined at Rayados’ house and we will go to recover. (Rayados) have good players, a good coach and they will know how to handle that. We must do our job. I see the boys who are very involved in that they are going to give everything for everything. It may be (that Monterrey is under pressure) because of what they did in the tournament, that they feel under pressure.”he declared.
Once again the pillar of the central defense, the Brazilian Samir Caetano, could not make the trip for Ida’s duel, remembering that he was hurt in Ida’s quarterfinals against Toluca. The defender suffered a muscle overload in his left leg, in the absence of whether he could really be on the return. The good news for the cats was that the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran He saw minutes in the Ida game after having recovered from a tear in his right leg, which he suffered in the second leg semifinal of the concachampions in view of Lion.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Diego Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Javier Aquino, and Jesús Angulo.
Midfielders: Juan Vigón, Guido Pizarro (C), Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Diego Lainez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Rafael Carioca, Jesús Garza, Sebastián Fierro, Fernando Gorriarán, ‘Diente’ López, Fernando Ordoñez, Eduardo Tercero, Raymundo Fulgencio, Nico Ibáñez, Vladimir Loroña, Arturo Delgado
Ida’s duel ended in a 1-1 draw, however, tigers he saw himself with greater claw, remembering that Victor Manuel Vucetich He is a coach who prefers to give up the initiative, without his attackers being able to really shine, since the goal was from a set piece and with an error by the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman. It is clear that the U will come out with the same determination when having against the regulation by position, so it is possible that they will throw striped in his own house.
Forecast: Rayados 1-2 Tigres
