It will be next Saturday, May 20, when Monterrey receives the U of Nuevo León in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumto find out which of the two will be in the grand finale.

What he left us #ClassicRegio in the first leg semifinal 💥Tigres reaches 6️⃣ undefeated home games (5W-1E) 💥Rayados league 5️⃣ games without defeat (3G-2E) 💥Nahuel Guzmán became the 2nd player with the most royal classics in history (28) What did you think of the game? pic.twitter.com/dwfZRSAnCz – Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) May 18, 2023

“A little bit of patience and better ball handling (they needed it), our goalkeeper had practically no interventions, it gives me peace of mind that he did well in defense, we lacked a little more mobility up front. It was a good game, normally as we participated with four players in front permanently, the game was tense, fought and in a play that we stopped making a good marking they scored us that goal “he declared.

“It is our intention, to be with our people, they have made an important effort and it is up to us to make the combination to achieve the result, we will close at home and look for it as we have done. We are similar to what it was with Santos, we have to go out with that conviction at home with the support of our people, the team will have to provide itself in a better way and we will seek to win and a favorable result “finished King Midas.

The Colombian Duvan Vergara He could not see action in Ida’s game for fear that he would relapse from his muscular discomfort, after last Friday he left training beaten. However, he is expected to be ready for the Vuelta.

“The team will have to shield itself in a better way, we will seek to win, we are not looking for a tie, but a favorable result” 🗣 Vucetich on the second leg at home. #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/3AKynBLpZX — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) May 18, 2023

“We leave with the peace of mind that the team gave everything. The series is still open, it will be defined at Rayados’ house and we will go to recover. (Rayados) have good players, a good coach and they will know how to handle that. We must do our job. I see the boys who are very involved in that they are going to give everything for everything. It may be (that Monterrey is under pressure) because of what they did in the tournament, that they feel under pressure.”he declared.

Once again the pillar of the central defense, the Brazilian Samir Caetano, could not make the trip for Ida’s duel, remembering that he was hurt in Ida’s quarterfinals against Toluca. The defender suffered a muscle overload in his left leg, in the absence of whether he could really be on the return. The good news for the cats was that the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran He saw minutes in the Ida game after having recovered from a tear in his right leg, which he suffered in the second leg semifinal of the concachampions in view of Lion.

“I don’t think Rayados will go out looking for a goal” 📌 Robert Dante Siboldi on the Gang’s position 🐯#Aztec Sports #FanAzteca pic.twitter.com/um1wlH2SoK – Azteca Northeast Sports (@deportesazteca7) May 18, 2023

Forecast: Rayados 1-2 Tigres