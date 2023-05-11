Next Saturday, May 13, Rayados welcomes Santos Laguna at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium for the quarter-rounds of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League. The first episode in TSM Corona Stadium It was left to duty, since the goal never came, which means an advantage for La Pandilla, which closes with its people. At the same time, neither of them suffered from injuries or penalties, so they will have a full squad in the search for a ticket to the semifinals.
Date: Saturday, May 13
Location: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 7:06 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:06 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:06 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: FOX Sports and FOX Sports Premium
Online streaming: www.foxsports.com/live
STRIPED: 2 wins
SAINTS: 2 wins
TIES: 1 draw
STRIPED: EGGPP
SAINTS: EGPPG
After the gray draw, the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich He complained about the arbitration because according to his criteria, a penalty was not scored in favor of his team, he also made his point of view known about the possible advantage that Monterrey has thanks to the regulations, where according to the position in the table the best established advances.
“I think that I am not going to get involved in arbitration, what I see in the video is a foul, a touch that is made facing the goal, with the ball controlled and that generates in us the normal doubts when you see it and Well, once again we are not marked with something that had been achieved”indicated.
“It is not known what result is going to be. You always think about winning. We could have scored a goal in that penalty action. You never know how the score will turn out. I’m leaving calm because within everything we continue to have that participation. There we will try to go out with determination to win “finished King Midas.
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo
Midfielders: Celso Ortiz (C), Luis Romo, Ponchito González, Maxi Meza
Forwards: German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Jordi Cortizo, Érick Aguirre, Omar Govea, Duván Vergara, Joao Rojas, Rodrigo Aguirre, Iván Tona, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Sánchez, Fernando Hernández.
After the duel, the Uruguayan coach Paul Repetto he analyzed the actions of his team and assured that they have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals, apart from that he spoke well of his rival, who is the super leader of the contest, however, he was clear, because he knows that the only way to get through is to go out to compete to win.
“We know the quality of players that Monterrey has, in the end they finished first, a very large number of points, plus an experienced coach. We show that we can compete, we compete and we are one game away. We had good things, others not to mention that they are to improve and we leave with the feeling that we can and will seek the classification “he expressed.
“We continue with the need to win, what changes is the scenario, we have to play on the road, we are also excited because Santos played today and competed, if we compete again we have the possibility of getting the ticket”he concluded.
Goalie: Carlos Acevedo (C)
Defenses: Matheus Dória, Félix Torres, ‘Dedos’ López, Omar Campos
Midfielders: Alan Cervantes, Aldo López, Diego Medina, Emerson Rodríguez
Forwards: Harold Preciado, Juan Brunetta
Substitutes: Gibrán Lajud, Lucas González, Eduardo Aguirre, Cecilio Domínguez, Salvador Mariscal, Jair González, Marcelo Correa, Hugo Rodríguez, José Lozano, Oscar Manzanares
Despite the great difference in points that exists between the two, remembering that striped was first and Saints Lagoon He was thirteenth, that was not noticed on the field. There was not much danger in both goals, but it is possible that the Warriors scare and surprise The Steel Giant as they did against Pachuca.
Forecast: Rayados 1-3 Santos Laguna
