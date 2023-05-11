Santos Laguna and Rayados returned to a goalless tie after nine games. pic.twitter.com/ukMkTOcn7R — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 11, 2023

“I think that I am not going to get involved in arbitration, what I see in the video is a foul, a touch that is made facing the goal, with the ball controlled and that generates in us the normal doubts when you see it and Well, once again we are not marked with something that had been achieved”indicated.

“It is not known what result is going to be. You always think about winning. We could have scored a goal in that penalty action. You never know how the score will turn out. I’m leaving calm because within everything we continue to have that participation. There we will try to go out with determination to win “finished King Midas.

“We know the quality of players that Monterrey has, in the end they finished first, a very large number of points, plus an experienced coach. We show that we can compete, we compete and we are one game away. We had good things, others not to mention that they are to improve and we leave with the feeling that we can and will seek the classification “he expressed.

“We continue with the need to win, what changes is the scenario, we have to play on the road, we are also excited because Santos played today and competed, if we compete again we have the possibility of getting the ticket”he concluded.

