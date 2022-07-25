This Tuesday, July 26, Rayados receives Puebla at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumfor Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022.
Monterey is the current super leader of the tournament with nine units after thrashing 0-3 at Queretaro in the Corregidora Stadiumthanks to the targets of the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori Y German Berterameplus a target of Jesus Gallardo.
Secondly, The fringe put a face to Blue Cross in the Aztec stadium to seal the tie 2-2. Despite the double Santiago Gimenez, Jordi Cortizo Y Martin Barragan They appeared for the sweet potato growers to add eight units and be fourth in the table.
Below we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
When? Tuesday, July 26
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US Southern Time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? BBVA Bancomer Stadium
TV Broadcast: Fox Sports
Online Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com.mx/
STRIPED
The royal team has impressed the fans by launching a special promotion for the next three games in The Steel Giant.
In their social networks, The gang revealed the price of the different locations in the property, which range from 1,199 pesos, the cheapest, to 1,499, the most expensive, for duels against Puebla, Lion Y Mazatlan.
Also, despite the injuries that have afflicted the club after the loss of the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirretheir offense is still very powerful with ten touchdowns to place them as the best of the semester after four games.
In this way the many albiazules are distributed: four of Rogelio Funes Moritwo of Aguirreone of the Argentine German Berterameanother from Colombian Stephan Medinaone of Jesus Gallardo and another from Argentina Maxi Meza.
However, in the defensive issue, they are located in box 13 having received six.
PEOPLE
After his tie with Blue Cross, The fringe remains undefeated and although he lost to the Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta due to injury, Martin Barragan he complied by taking his place with a goal.
Prior to the duel, the players sent a message of encouragement to the South American striker and even Jordi Cortizo celebrated with his shirt, so to end the emotional moment, the Argentine coach Nicholas Larcamon He dedicated a few words to him.
“Proud to belong to Puebla. A very demanding game in a difficult week for everyone. And once again this group stands up and responds. Against EVERYTHING, WE KEEP BUILDING A TEAM! The best and fastest recovery Fernando Aristeguieta. PEOPLE IDENTITY”wrote in networks.
In the case of the rest of the team, the midfielder Paul Gonzalez He returned to the club after a spell with Toluca, whom he thanked for the opportunity; In addition to this, the captain Diego de Buen He renewed with the club until 2025, which they shared on networks.
“If you’re down today, #PonteDeBuenas because I have the best news of the day for you. #LaFranjaNosUne and it will continue to prove so cool until 2025. XI ideal and your renewal, my Diego Goodthat week!”could be read.
STRIPED (4-2-3-1): Luis Cardenas; Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo; Alfonso González, Germán Berterame, Rodolfo Pizarro; Rogelio Funes Mori.
PEOPLE (4-2-3-1): Anthony Silva; Gastón Silva, Diego De Buen, Emanuel Gularte, Ivo Vázquez; Federico Mancuello, Israel Reyes; Jordi Cortizo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Omar Fernández; Martin Barragan.
scratched started the tournament losing, but now has three wins in a row, however, the Puebla remains undefeated despite having faced tough rivals like Blue Cross, Santos Laguna Y Lion.
The mighty attack of Monterey It will be something difficult to deal with, but the good understanding and continuity in the project of Nicholas Larcamonhave made The fringe a surprising set.
It looks like there will be a big show with annotations included, so they will probably split units.
Prediction: Rayados 2-2 Puebla
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Rayados #Puebla #schedule #channel #Mexico #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply