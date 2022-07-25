🔜 | Next match: #Scratched vs. Puebla! LET’S GO STRIPED! 🤠🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/18qBQKbNXD – I am Rayado and I have Stamina (@AguanteRayado) July 23, 2022

⚽ #LigaMX #Opening2022 #DatoGEB #HG They scratched! Matchday 4 – Final Score@Club_Queretaro 0 – 3 @Rayados 4th time Monterrey beat Querétaro by a difference of 3 goals, 1st time they did it as a visitor; 3rd consecutive tournament that Gallos starts without winning in 4 games pic.twitter.com/4QwLrfEHDZ — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) July 22, 2022

⚽🚂🎽|| Final score at the Azteca stadium, @Blue Cross 2-2 @ClubPueblaMX . A meritorious point for La Franja, although their pace of play slowed down considerably in the second half. Silva and Gularte left the game due to injury.

📸 Club Puebla pic.twitter.com/j0OMjVTKE9 — Five Official Radio (@laredcincoradio) July 24, 2022

The royal team has impressed the fans by launching a special promotion for the next three games in The Steel Giant.

In their social networks, The gang revealed the price of the different locations in the property, which range from 1,199 pesos, the cheapest, to 1,499, the most expensive, for duels against Puebla, Lion Y Mazatlan.

Also, despite the injuries that have afflicted the club after the loss of the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirretheir offense is still very powerful with ten touchdowns to place them as the best of the semester after four games.

In this way the many albiazules are distributed: four of Rogelio Funes Moritwo of Aguirreone of the Argentine German Berterameanother from Colombian Stephan Medinaone of Jesus Gallardo and another from Argentina Maxi Meza.

However, in the defensive issue, they are located in box 13 having received six.

🎟️| Let’s support the Team all Together in the Striped House! 🏟️ Get your Trick3t and come cheer at the games against @ClubPueblaMX, @ClubLeonFC Y @MazatlanFC🗣️👇🏼#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮https://t.co/P2YE4RK8CU – Rayados (@Rayados) July 23, 2022

After his tie with Blue Cross, The fringe remains undefeated and although he lost to the Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta due to injury, Martin Barragan he complied by taking his place with a goal.

Prior to the duel, the players sent a message of encouragement to the South American striker and even Jordi Cortizo celebrated with his shirt, so to end the emotional moment, the Argentine coach Nicholas Larcamon He dedicated a few words to him.

“Proud to belong to Puebla. A very demanding game in a difficult week for everyone. And once again this group stands up and responds. Against EVERYTHING, WE KEEP BUILDING A TEAM! The best and fastest recovery Fernando Aristeguieta. PEOPLE IDENTITY”wrote in networks.

In the case of the rest of the team, the midfielder Paul Gonzalez He returned to the club after a spell with Toluca, whom he thanked for the opportunity; In addition to this, the captain Diego de Buen He renewed with the club until 2025, which they shared on networks.

“If you’re down today, #PonteDeBuenas because I have the best news of the day for you. #LaFranjaNosUne and it will continue to prove so cool until 2025. XI ideal and your renewal, my Diego Goodthat week!”could be read.

proud to belong @ClubPueblaMX !!

A very demanding game in a difficult week for everyone… And once again this group stands up and responds.

Against EVERYTHING, WE KEEP BUILDING A TEAM!!

The best and fastest recovery @feraristeguieta . -TOWN IDENTITY- pic.twitter.com/hV8Fbm2EOM – Nicolas Larcamon (@NLarcamon) July 24, 2022

PEOPLE (4-2-3-1): Anthony Silva; Gastón Silva, Diego De Buen, Emanuel Gularte, Ivo Vázquez; Federico Mancuello, Israel Reyes; Jordi Cortizo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Omar Fernández; Martin Barragan.

The mighty attack of Monterey It will be something difficult to deal with, but the good understanding and continuity in the project of Nicholas Larcamonhave made The fringe a surprising set.

It looks like there will be a big show with annotations included, so they will probably split units.

Prediction: Rayados 2-2 Puebla