This Saturday, February 10, Striped receives the Pachuca in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of remaining undefeated and at the top of the table with eleven points.
Monterrey has just played the Round of 16 of the First Leg of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere they beat 1-4 Communications of Guatemala through the Argentine's goals German Berterame, Alfonso Gonzalez, Jesus Gallardo and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre; Likewise, in their last league match they rescued the 1-1 draw against the America thanks to spanish Sergio Canalesalthough he suffered the expulsion of Hector Moreno.
On the other hand, the Tuzos come from coming back 3-2 to Lion in The hurricanein a duel pending Matchday 2, through Alan Bautistathe Moroccan Oussama Idrissi and Eric Sanchez, with which, they were placed at the top of the general table with twelve units to be the new super leader. They previously beat 3-2 Xolos in it Hidalgo Stadiumthanks to Miguel Rodriguez, Idrissi and the Venezuelan Salomon Rondon.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, February 10
Where? Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 9:10 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: ViX
After taking a comfortable advantage on Guatemalan soil for the Concachampionsthe Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He said he was satisfied, but he was also self-critical about the result, and he also indicated that they will seek to correct specific errors to continue on the right path.
“We play against a great rival and fans that play their part. We take out a marker that does not have the phase closed. There are 90 minutes left and at home we will leave in the same way to be able to close the phase. Errors are going to exist. It must be corrected. That's what it's always about in football. We tried to play our football and we were able to get a victory, the phase is not closed”he exclaimed.
Finally, The Tano He thanked the fans who made the trip: “It is an international cup. Monterrey is very used to playing in this cup. I saw in the stadium that the fans were with the team. “We had to have the peace of mind to get the game we wanted”.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Víctor Guzmán, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Omar Govea, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Maxi Meza, Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez
Substitutes: Edson Gutiérrez, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, Ponchito González, Jordi Cortizo, Víctor López, Rodrigo Aguirre, César Bustos, 'Tecatito' Corona, Luis Cárdenas, César Ramos, Sebastián Vegas, Jaziel Martínez
Who was the national team for a long time, Luis Rodriguezfound a place in the Pachuca after leaving Juarezso in an interview with Fox Sports He spoke about his new stage.
“My goal has always been the national team, no matter how old I am, it will always be a pride to be able to represent my country. If he was able to do it before, without a doubt as soon as he starts playing, and even more so in a team like this, there will undoubtedly be alerts there.”expressed The Chaka.
Regarding how he could return to his best level with the Tuzos, he said: “Yes, without a doubt what I see right now is that with so much demand we are going to return to a very good level. “I am really very happy and very excited about what I can do.”.
Goalie: Carlos Moreno
Defenses: Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, 'Chaka' Rodríguez, Ari Contreras
Midfielders: Érick Sánchez, Pedro Pedraza, Alan Bautista
Forwards: Miguel Rodríguez, Oussama Idrissi, Salomón Rondón
Substitutes: René López, 'Chofis' López, Nelson Deossa, Roberto de la Rosa, Bryan González, Alexei Domínguez, Andrés Micolta, Carlos Rodas, Elías Montiel, Carlos Sánchez, Jesús Hernández
Striped 1-1 Pachuca
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Rayados #Pachuca #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply