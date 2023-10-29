The regular season of the 2023 Apertura Tournament is close to ending, Liga MX. Now, next Tuesday, October 31, Striped will receive Necaxa in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Matchday 15, with the objective of still being able to reach the general leadership.
Monterrey comes from having measured itself with the America in The Steel Giant, but before that he held one of his pending duels against Tijuana Xoloswhom they beat 3-1 with goals from the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, Jesus Gallardo and Victor Lopez. Thanks to this, La Pandilla is in third place with 23 points.
On the other hand, the Rayos are already eliminated as they are last with just eight points. The box of Eduardo Fentanes comes from receiving Cougarsbut before that he was beaten 4-0 by the Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras StadiumApart from that, he was left with ten elements after the expulsion of Ricardo Monreal at minute 39. A very sad centenary for the Aguascalientes club.
When? Tuesday, October 31
Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo León
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: https://www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
There is good news for the royal club. The Argentinian Maxi Meza It was renewed for one more year, until December 2024, after rumors that put it in the interest of the Seville from Spain. The Artist is having a good football level, contributing in goals produced, both scores and assists.
On the other hand, it must be remembered that compared to Americathe Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz could not count on ten players, because Jordi Cortizo, Eric Aguirre and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre were injured before Cougars; later, before playing against Xolos, Hector Moreno He tore his left leg during warm-ups. In this way, they joined the Ecuadorian Joao Rojasthe Spanish Sergio Canales, Axel Grijalva, Edson Gutierrezthe Colombian Stephen Medina and the Argentine German Berterame. Some of them could already be ready to measure themselves at Necaxa.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, César Bustos
Midfielders: Jonathan González, Luis Romo, Ponchito González
Forwards: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Maxi Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Omar Govea, César Garza, Ricardo Rentería, Isidro Suárez, Víctor López, Luis Cárdenas, Gabriel Martínez, Daniel Parra, Ángel Jordan, Kevin Ortega
Before his last matches, the captain Alexis Pena He acknowledged that it has been the mistakes that have taken their toll throughout the season, however, as the tournament enters its final phase it is important to turn the page and overcome adversity. He also acknowledged that the place is painful. that they currently occupy, indicating that the results obtained are not at all a reflection of what is worked on throughout the week nor of the quality of the staff that the team has.
“It is painful for one too, it is not a reflection of who we are or what we work for. While it is true, we are not where we want to be nor do we have the desired points, it is not a reflection of the team. “We have to play almost perfect games to keep the three points.”said the defender, who also thanked the fans for their support, which continues to encourage despite the current bad situation.
Goalie: Raúl Gudiño
Defenses: Alan Montes, Alexis Peña, Jorge Rodríguez, Jair Cortés
Midfielders: Fernando Arce, Rogelio Cortéz, Brayan Garnica
Forwards: Facundo Batista, Édgar Méndez, Braian Samudio
Substitutes: Arath Moreno, Emilio Martínez, Diego Gómez, Heriberto Jurado, Cristian González, Daniel Mantilla, César López, Ángel Chávez, Ezequiel Unsain, Waldo Madrid
Rayados 3-1 Necaxa
