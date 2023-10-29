With two own goals from Necaxa, Atlético de San Luis beat Rayos 4-0 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eIfd8eyXx8 — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) October 23, 2023

On the other hand, it must be remembered that compared to Americathe Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz could not count on ten players, because Jordi Cortizo, Eric Aguirre and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre were injured before Cougars; later, before playing against Xolos, Hector Moreno He tore his left leg during warm-ups. In this way, they joined the Ecuadorian Joao Rojasthe Spanish Sergio Canales, Axel Grijalva, Edson Gutierrezthe Colombian Stephen Medina and the Argentine German Berterame. Some of them could already be ready to measure themselves at Necaxa.

“It is painful for one too, it is not a reflection of who we are or what we work for. While it is true, we are not where we want to be nor do we have the desired points, it is not a reflection of the team. “We have to play almost perfect games to keep the three points.”said the defender, who also thanked the fans for their support, which continues to encourage despite the current bad situation.