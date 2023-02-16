Next Saturday, February 18, Rayados receives Necaxa at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of maintaining his winning streak and the championship lead.
This Wednesday, on Date 7, Monterrey achieved its sixth consecutive victory by beating 2-0 Queretarothanks to the target of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori and ponchito gonzalezto be at the top of the table with 18 points.
On the other hand, the Rayos also come from adding an important victory by beating the cougars in it victory stadiumafter a double from the Spanish Edgar Mendez and the same from the Argentine Augustine Oliverosplacing in the twelfth position with seven units.
Date: Saturday, February 18
Location: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 5:06 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 3:06 p.m. (Southern US time) and 6:06 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: FOX Sports and Azteca 7
online streaming: www.foxsports.com/live and tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
STRIPED: 2 wins
NECAXA: 1 win
TIES: 2 draws
STRIPED: GGGGG
NECAXA: GPEPG
After the victory obtained against Gallos, Monterrey surpassed the consecutive triumphs in short tournaments throughout its history, for this reason, the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich He congratulated the entire staff for the great moment they are experiencing.
“Regarding this streak, I congratulate the players who are the ones who have led the board very well on the field of play, who have supported them with their decisions, the people have been a determining factor, they have supported us in each moment, are those things that allow us to aspire to something more. It could be that yes, a little within what the match is, we are facing a team that has not won on the road for a long time, respecting Querétaro, we had to play cautiously and aggressively to hurt them, with that perseverance of looking for the results, leaves us satisfied that the positive streak continues ”he expressed.
Likewise, King Midas assured that the squad can have a dosage for what will be their commitment against Necaxa, where he hopes that some footballers will have a rest after the string of games they have had in recent days.
“We have been looking to give the players fewer minutes so as not to wear them out too much, we consider it, seeing who has more wear and tear, it is totally different in the players, in the analysis we will look for who is healthier, whoever starts playing must be one hundred percent percent, that’s why we see that dosage”he added.
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo, Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Mazi Meza, Jordi Cortizo
Forwards: German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori
Banking: César Ramos, Héctor Moreno, Ponchito González, Érick Aguirre, Omar Govea, Rodrigo Aguirre, Isidro Suárez, Ali Ávila, Iván Tona, Luis Sánchez
After beating his former team, the Argentine coach Andres Lillini He said he was comfortable with the Rays, apart from accepting that they achieved the improvements they had sought these days.
“We hit what we had been doing wrong, we did it well in the first few minutes, we have to have a better balance and withstand the pressure. The team hits, the starting goals, it was a tough game with the rival having chances to tie, when you can’t counteract the rival we have to give a little more. We were urgent and that makes us take more credibility “indicated.
After being asked about the feeling of beating the university students, the coach shared: “I am here for them. It means nothing to beat them. There are three more points and we needed a lot”.
Goalie: Hugo Gonzalez
Defenses: Juan Segovia, Alexis Peña, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Agustin Oliveros.
Midfielders: Joaquin Esquivel, Vicente Poggi, Brayan Garinca, Edgar Mendez
Forwards: Maximiliano Silvera, Facundo Batista
Banking: Fernando Madrigal, Juan Domínguez, Damián Batallini, Diego Gómez, Ricardo Monreal, Alan Montes, Edson Partida, Rafael Ramírez, Heriberto Jurado, Arturo Palma
vucetich He commented that he would seek to rest some of his players, however, a great change in his strategist is not expected, since they would risk losing the leadership that is important, so the positive inertia of striped could be maintained, because although Necaxa He had an improvement, he is still far from his best version and getting into the Steel Giant could make his goal of getting the three points more difficult.
Forecast: Rayados 2-1 Necaxa
