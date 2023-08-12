The semifinals of the League Cup 2023. One of the keys has Rayados de Monterrey, the only survivor of the Liga MX, who will collide against the Nashville SCnext Tuesday August 15 at the Geodis Park.
La Pandilla had to come from behind to defeat 2-3 Los Angeles FC in it Rose Bowl. Gabonese Denis Bouanga took the lead just after minute 2 with a maximum penalty, while the Pole Mateusz Bogusz increased the advantage. However, the Spanish Sergio Canalesan own goal from his compatriot Sergi Palencia and a target from the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori they sealed the board.
On the other hand, the Six strings They did not have any complications because they thrashed 5-0 at Minnesota Unitedwho was left with ten men from minute 34 due to the expulsion of DJ Taylor. Shaq Moore, Teal Bunbury, Alex MuylEnglish sam surridge and the german Hany Mukhtar They were the authors of the targets.
When? Tuesday, August 15
Place: Nashville, Tennessee
Stadium: Geodis Park
Schedule: 7:30 p.m.
Transmission rights are exclusive with the MLS Season Pass of AppleTV+however, it is expected that the duel can be observed from the channels TUDN, channel 9 either Aztec 7which passed matches of the eighth and quarterfinals.
The royal team is the sole survivor of the MX LeagueFor this reason, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz is aware that they are representing an entire country and for this reason, they will leave their souls in the remainder of the League Cup.
“I trust all the players on the squad. The name of those who are on the playing field does not matter, but the operation and today it stands out a lot. I think the whole country is behind us today, on Tuesday when we face the next rival, a responsibility that the boys assume and know that leaving the country well is important.”stated the tano.
Likewise, the great hero of the night, Rogelio Funes Morishared: “We always believed, in the first half we didn’t deserve to go down 2-0, I think we had a great first half, we weren’t forceful, but the team always believed and the truth was we laid a lot of eggs. Of course, we always try, if we have to die we will die on our feet, this team is giving it its all, it shows on a day-to-day basis, we never give up, very proud of the team. Sometimes things happen, sometimes they don’t, but I have always said that the only formula is work and that work makes the noise”.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
defenses: Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Gallardo
midfielders: Omar Govea, Luis Romo, Sergio Canales
strikers: Maxi Meza, Joao Rojas, Rogelio Funes Mori
substitutes: Víctor Guzmán, Jonathan González, Jordi Cortizo, Daniel Parra, Luis Cárdenas, César Ramos, Edson Gutiérrez, Sebastián Vegas, Víctor López, Iker Fimbres, Kevin Ortega, Erick Carballo
Hany Mukhtar He is clear about what he wants, the championship trophy, after what has been done so far, because his only mind is winning.
“If you are in the semifinal, if you don’t start thinking about the final, something is wrong. If you’re in the semifinal, you want to win it all. Otherwise, I always say it, in all competitions if you reach the semifinals or quarterfinals, it’s better to win everything. Of course the red card played a big part, but in the end with a man up, you have to play like we did. We shouldn’t take this lightly. It was a great performance for the team.”said the German.
On the other hand, the strategist gary smith said: “When you’re in a single game in a cup competition, strange things happen. The opportunity that the boys have and that they have created. Semifinals are always tough games, but you know what? It’s great to be in them. We have a wonderful opportunity.”.
Goalie: Elliot Panicco
defenses: Lukas MacNaughton, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore
midfielders: Dax McCarty, Brian Anunga, Alex Muyl
strikers: Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg, Teal Bunbury
substitutes: Jack Maher, Aníbal Godoy, Luke Haakenson, Fafa Picault, Sam Surridge, Sean Davis, Taylor Washington, Ethan Zubak, Laurence Wyke, Ben Martino, Josh Bauer
Stripes 3-2 Nashville
