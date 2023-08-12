🏆Leagues Cup 2023

“I trust all the players on the squad. The name of those who are on the playing field does not matter, but the operation and today it stands out a lot. I think the whole country is behind us today, on Tuesday when we face the next rival, a responsibility that the boys assume and know that leaving the country well is important.”stated the tano.

Likewise, the great hero of the night, Rogelio Funes Morishared: “We always believed, in the first half we didn’t deserve to go down 2-0, I think we had a great first half, we weren’t forceful, but the team always believed and the truth was we laid a lot of eggs. Of course, we always try, if we have to die we will die on our feet, this team is giving it its all, it shows on a day-to-day basis, we never give up, very proud of the team. Sometimes things happen, sometimes they don’t, but I have always said that the only formula is work and that work makes the noise”.

defenses: Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Gallardo

midfielders: Omar Govea, Luis Romo, Sergio Canales

strikers: Maxi Meza, Joao Rojas, Rogelio Funes Mori

substitutes: Víctor Guzmán, Jonathan González, Jordi Cortizo, Daniel Parra, Luis Cárdenas, César Ramos, Edson Gutiérrez, Sebastián Vegas, Víctor López, Iker Fimbres, Kevin Ortega, Erick Carballo

“If you are in the semifinal, if you don’t start thinking about the final, something is wrong. If you’re in the semifinal, you want to win it all. Otherwise, I always say it, in all competitions if you reach the semifinals or quarterfinals, it’s better to win everything. Of course the red card played a big part, but in the end with a man up, you have to play like we did. We shouldn’t take this lightly. It was a great performance for the team.”said the German.

On the other hand, the strategist gary smith said: “When you’re in a single game in a cup competition, strange things happen. The opportunity that the boys have and that they have created. Semifinals are always tough games, but you know what? It’s great to be in them. We have a wonderful opportunity.”.

defenses: Lukas MacNaughton, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore

midfielders: Dax McCarty, Brian Anunga, Alex Muyl

strikers: Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg, Teal Bunbury

substitutes: Jack Maher, Aníbal Godoy, Luke Haakenson, Fafa Picault, Sam Surridge, Sean Davis, Taylor Washington, Ethan Zubak, Laurence Wyke, Ben Martino, Josh Bauer