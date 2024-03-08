Next Sunday, March 10, Striped receives Mazatlan in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the firm objective of staying at the top of the table.
Monterrey remains the super leader of the competition with 22 units, the same as Blue Cross and Pachuca, second and third, respectively, that is why he will seek to add a new victory. In their last League match, La Pandilla beat 3-0 Cougars in El Gigante de Acero with goals from the Mexican-American Brandon Vazquezthe Spanish Sergio Canales and Gerardo Arteagaalso during the week he played in the round of 16 of the First Leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in front of FC Cincinnati of the MLSwhich he defeated by the minimum of Brandonwhich applied the 'Law of the ex'.
On the other hand, the Cañoneros gave one of the surprises of Date 10 by taking away the undefeated Necaxa in it El Encanto Stadiumby winning 2-1 through the goals of Andres Montano and the Argentine Gustavo del Prete. With this, the club rose to the fourteenth place with nine points.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Sunday, March 10
Where? Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel:Vix
streaming:Vix
The Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz highlighted the victory over FC Cincinnatibut he considered that the narrow victory does not guarantee them anything for the return in the BBVA StadiumHe also accepted that they suffered after being left with ten men due to the expulsion of the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.
Likewise, at Tano He was questioned about the level of MLS and the Liga MXindicating the growth of the American league, but assured that in Mexican soccer there are more senior players, which is reflected in the level of the teams, but not in the time at which they face each other in matches.
About Brandon Vazquezthe helmsman launched: “Although Brandon has done something important in Cincinnati, we had already observed him and he speaks for himself on the playing field. I like how he works on the team and he is making his own history in the institution.”.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo, Érick Aguirre
Midfielders: Sergio Canales, 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Maxi Meza, 'Tecatito' Corona
Forwards: Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez
Substitutes: Edson Gutiérrez, Ponchito González, Luis Romo, Gerardo Arteaga, Rodrigo Aguirre, Luis Cárdenas, Sebastián Vegas, Omar Govea, Víctor Guzmán, Víctor López
After snatching the undefeated from the Rayos, the Mazatlan team gained oxygen in the general table and now focuses on continuing to stalk the play-off positions, which is why the Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo He highlighted the value of the result.
“We were able to find a very high level of play, although last week it was difficult for us to find ourselves in the game and today we showed a level of play, a team with a lot of character despite the expulsion, we generated plays eleven against eleven and with one extra player it was difficult for us “We had to adapt a little, and the penalty miss kept us in the game and in the second half it helped us get back to winning at home.”pointed out the helmsman.
In the duel the Paraguayan Luis Amarilla and the Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago They were injured, so the coach hopes to have them ready as they are key pieces of his approach. The Guarani received an elbow in the hip and rib, while the second injured his ankle.
“Going out against Rayados, this victory will help us”he launched finally.
Goalie: Hugo González
Defenses: Ventura Alvarado, Facundo Almada, Jair Díaz, José Madueña
Midfielders: Andrés Montaño, Sergio Flores, Gustavo del Prete
Forwards: Brian Rubio, Yoel Bárcenas, Stiven Plaza
Substitutes: Alonso Escoboza, Alan Medina, Jefferson Intriago, David Colman, Luis Amarilla, Luis Sánchez, Salvador Rodríguez, Joaquín Esquivel, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Ramiro Árciga
Rayados 3-2 Mazatlán
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Rayados #Mazatlán #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply