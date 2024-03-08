HE REACHED THE TOP The Rayados del Monterrey overcame the Pumas, where they won, they liked it and they scored goals. Details: https://t.co/kK548vvMlK pic.twitter.com/gFCUDArbSb — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) March 4, 2024

Likewise, at Tano He was questioned about the level of MLS and the Liga MXindicating the growth of the American league, but assured that in Mexican soccer there are more senior players, which is reflected in the level of the teams, but not in the time at which they face each other in matches.

About Brandon Vazquezthe helmsman launched: “Although Brandon has done something important in Cincinnati, we had already observed him and he speaks for himself on the playing field. I like how he works on the team and he is making his own history in the institution.”.

"It speaks for itself on the playing field, I believe that the scorer lives off the goals, but I like the functioning within the team. Brandon has a goal and performance", Fernando Ortiz about the good moment of Brandon Vázquez.

“We were able to find a very high level of play, although last week it was difficult for us to find ourselves in the game and today we showed a level of play, a team with a lot of character despite the expulsion, we generated plays eleven against eleven and with one extra player it was difficult for us “We had to adapt a little, and the penalty miss kept us in the game and in the second half it helped us get back to winning at home.”pointed out the helmsman.

In the duel the Paraguayan Luis Amarilla and the Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago They were injured, so the coach hopes to have them ready as they are key pieces of his approach. The Guarani received an elbow in the hip and rib, while the second injured his ankle.

“Going out against Rayados, this victory will help us”he launched finally.