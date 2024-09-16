Next Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the Monterrey Football Club will receive a visit from Juarez FCfor the match corresponding to matchday number eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was also on matchday eight of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-0 in favor of La Pandilla. The match took place on the BBVA stadium pitch.
When? Wednesday, September 18th
Where? Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: to be confirmed
Streaming: ViX
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Saints Laguna
|
Liga MX
|
Toluca
|
2-1 D
|
Xolos from Tijuana
|
2-2
|
Liga MX
|
Puebla
|
2-1 V
|
Liga MX
|
Pumas
|
1-1 (3-0, penalties)
|
Leagues CUP
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Mazatlan
|
Liga MX
|
Chivas
|
5-0 D
|
Liga MX
|
Necaxa
|
3-0 D
|
Liga MX
|
Colorado
|
3-2 D
|
Leagues CUP
|
St. Louis City
|
1-1 (4-1, penalties) V
|
Leagues CUP
Before the transfer market closed completely, the president of the Monterrey Football Club mentioned that his team had its sights set on a world-class central defender, such as Sergio Ramos, but due to the handling of the foreigner’s position, this would have remained as a mere possibility.
Juárez FC has not had a good time so far in this Apertura 2024 tournament. Teams like Chivas or Necaxa, exposed the weaknesses of a club that seems destined to only complete one league, since Juárez FC has rarely managed to compete head-to-head with its rivals.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: Oliver Torres, ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Jordi Cortizo, Johan Vázquez, Germán Berterame
Goalie: Benny Diaz
Defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Moisés Mosquera, José Abella, Ralph Orquin
Midfielders: Diego Campillo, Dieter Villalpando, Jonathan Gonzalez
Forwards: Jairo Torres, Aviles Hurtado, Angel Zaldivar
Monterrey 4 Juarez FC 1
