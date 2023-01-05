The 2023 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX starts this Friday, January 6 with the Necaxa in view of Atlético San Luis. Likewise, Rayados and Chivas will be in action this Saturday, January 7, at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumone of the most striking duels of Date 1.
Monterey added as reinforcements Omar Goveacoming from volunteer from Romania, yeah Jordi Cortizoof Pueblaalthough it is expected that he will look for a central defender before the departure of Cesar Montes to the Spanish from Barcelona. To this is added the loss of the Argentine Matías Kranevitterwho left for River Plateas well as that of Rodolfo Pizarrowho returned to inter miami of the MLS.
Already on the subject of his preseason, he culminated it with a 2-0 victory over Tijuanaaside, previously, he beat 4-0 to Queretarodefeated 3-0 roadrunner and drew goalless against Cancun FC.
On the other hand, the Guadalajara signed to Victor Guzman Y Daniel Riosof Pachuca Y charlotte fc of the MLSrespectively, added to the returns of Ronaldo Cisneros (Atlanta United), Alejandro Mayorga (Blue Cross) Y Zahid Munoz (Atletico San Luis)dropping Jesus Molina, Miguel Ponce, tono rodriguez, Ricardo Angulo, Angel Zaldivar Y Jose Carlos Van Rankin.
During their preseason, the team led by the Serbian Veljko Paunovic thrashed 7-0 at Colima alligatorsdefeated 2-0 Necaxadefeated 1-0 Getafefell 2-0 against athletic bilbaoalso in the sky cup beat 1-0 at Mazatlanthrashed 4-0 at Saints Lagoonhe beat 2-1 to tigers and took the Classic Tapatio versus Atlas by the minimum, although unfortunately he fell in the grand final against Blue Cross 2-0, which was held at the akron stadium.
Date: Saturday, January 7
Location: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 7:10 p.m. (US South Time) and 10:10 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Referee: undesignated
Channel: Fox Sports Premium
Online Streaming: Fox Sports Premium
STRIPED: 1 win
CHIVAS: 3 wins
TIES: 1 draw
STRIPED: PPGEE
CHIVAS: PPPPG
Prior to the match, the Argentine German Berterame announced that the team will come out with all the desire to get the three points, taking advantage of the locality, apart from that they have the objective of eliminating all the errors made in the past semester when they were eliminated by Pachuca in the semifinals.
“We all always want to win the first game. We are going to go out with all the desire and with that extra that we all have to take the advantage at home. We know what Chivas is, but we had a great preseason and hopefully Saturday will be favorable for the team.”he expressed.
“That fall (against Pachuca) hit us all, but lessons come from defeats. We had a great preseason, we have to face the defeats, take responsibility for what happened, work hard and always give the extra to face what we live through “he added.
Finally, the South American stated that he is going for the scoring lead of the championship, but he will also look for team play: “As strikers, we all want the scoring championship, but that is not achieved alone, it is a group. If I get it, it would be nice, but there is an internal competition and it would be good if my teammates also have it. Whoever is the Rayados player who gets it, it would be beautiful ”.
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo, Erick Aguirre
Midfielders: Celso Ortiz (C), Jordi Cortizo, Luis Romo
Forwards: Maxi Meza, Alfonso González, and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Banking: Germán Berterame, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Cárdenas, Edson Gutiérrez, Omar Govea, Rodrigo Aguirre, Duván Vergara, Ángel Zapata, Jaziel Martínez,
The new sports director of the club, the Spanish Fernando Hierroannounced that the campus is closed for the next semester, so there will be no more reinforcements, even though the fans were waiting for more, apart from the manager accepted the great difficulty he had in his first transfer market to be able to add elements, without neglecting the high prices that hinder the possibility of signing in the League.
“The club’s position is clear, direct, we understand that we have a competitive squad. I think that at the end of the market close we have a squad with a good mix of experienced players, youngsters, reinforcements; We were very clear about where we knew we had to influence, but the demands of the market and everything that moves, I have already said, it has been a special market, a World Cup in between, after the World Cup things moved little, but we had clear objectives. We believe that we have a competitive squad, analyzing what the boys can give us and it is a deep squad where our coach will have many alternatives”He launched.
“The objective is, what is clear is, for my part, welcome to the negotiations in Mexico, but in that aspect I have been a very direct guy with representatives, with clubs, there are things that cannot be done, things that I understand I don’t know what I’m going to say, but let everyone understand, we cannot be a sponsor of Liga MX. We know how far we can go, where we want to go, we have it clear, for that we have day to day with the president, with the council, with the economic situation, we cannot be simple sponsors of Liga MX “ended.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesus Sanchez (C)
Midfielders: Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran, Zahid Muñoz
Forwards: Pavel Pérez, Isaac Brizuela, Santiago Ormeño
Banking: Víctor Guzmán, Daniel Ríos, Raúl Rangel, Carlos Cisneros, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier, Cristián Calderón, Jesús González, Ronaldo Cisneros, Alan Torres, Luis Olivas, Alan Mozo.
Both sets come from a good preseason, however, the emotional aspect in Chivas after losing the final of the sky cup could be factor. Monterey You already know perfectly the style of play of Victor Manuel Vucetich and given the few movements in the squad, they could undoubtedly go out against a rival who changed coaches and has not fully defined his starting eleven. However, Guadalajara could give the royals a great battle.
Forecast: Rayados 2-1 Chivas
