Already on the subject of his preseason, he culminated it with a 2-0 victory over Tijuanaaside, previously, he beat 4-0 to Queretarodefeated 3-0 roadrunner and drew goalless against Cancun FC.

🔜 #RumboAlClausura2023 🤠 @Rayados Reinforcements arrived in Monterrey. Jordi Cortizo and Omar Govea will wear the ‘La Pandilla’ shirt at the #Clausura2023.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ePEpLKBZrJ — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) December 29, 2022

During their preseason, the team led by the Serbian Veljko Paunovic thrashed 7-0 at Colima alligatorsdefeated 2-0 Necaxadefeated 1-0 Getafefell 2-0 against athletic bilbaoalso in the sky cup beat 1-0 at Mazatlanthrashed 4-0 at Saints Lagoonhe beat 2-1 to tigers and took the Classic Tapatio versus Atlas by the minimum, although unfortunately he fell in the grand final against Blue Cross 2-0, which was held at the akron stadium.

Chivahermanos, here are the reinforcements and that’s how they were officially presented! 😍🫶🏽 Pocho Guzmán will wear the number 5️⃣ and Daniel Ríos will wear 9️⃣. pic.twitter.com/g6MDXnl2IV – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) January 4, 2023

“We all always want to win the first game. We are going to go out with all the desire and with that extra that we all have to take the advantage at home. We know what Chivas is, but we had a great preseason and hopefully Saturday will be favorable for the team.”he expressed.

“That fall (against Pachuca) hit us all, but lessons come from defeats. We had a great preseason, we have to face the defeats, take responsibility for what happened, work hard and always give the extra to face what we live through “he added.

Finally, the South American stated that he is going for the scoring lead of the championship, but he will also look for team play: “As strikers, we all want the scoring championship, but that is not achieved alone, it is a group. If I get it, it would be nice, but there is an internal competition and it would be good if my teammates also have it. Whoever is the Rayados player who gets it, it would be beautiful ”.

Berte will seek to be a scoring champion for the second time… 🤠🔥 https://t.co/I6UEuBBkAQ — Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) January 3, 2023

“The club’s position is clear, direct, we understand that we have a competitive squad. I think that at the end of the market close we have a squad with a good mix of experienced players, youngsters, reinforcements; We were very clear about where we knew we had to influence, but the demands of the market and everything that moves, I have already said, it has been a special market, a World Cup in between, after the World Cup things moved little, but we had clear objectives. We believe that we have a competitive squad, analyzing what the boys can give us and it is a deep squad where our coach will have many alternatives”He launched.

“The objective is, what is clear is, for my part, welcome to the negotiations in Mexico, but in that aspect I have been a very direct guy with representatives, with clubs, there are things that cannot be done, things that I understand I don’t know what I’m going to say, but let everyone understand, we cannot be a sponsor of Liga MX. We know how far we can go, where we want to go, we have it clear, for that we have day to day with the president, with the council, with the economic situation, we cannot be simple sponsors of Liga MX “ended.

Fernando Hierro says NO to the high costs of Liga MX players😯⚽https://t.co/kZKXP8pRMx — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) January 4, 2023

