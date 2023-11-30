On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, at 9:00 p.m., Atlético San Luis received the Rayados del Monterrey in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The match ended 1-0, in favor of the locals. The goal was scored by Ricardo Chávez in the twenty-first minute of the first half.
When? Saturday December 2, 2023.
Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo León.
Stadium: BBVA
Schedule: 9:10 p.m. (local), 12:10 p.m. (ARG), 9:10 p.m. (USA)
Channel: TUDN
streaming: https://www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Monterrey will face the commitment next Saturday, December 2 with the obligation to win to advance. Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz came to the Gang to take them to the next level. The fans would not forgive them for being eliminated in such a premature stretch as the quarterfinals.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán and Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Luis Romo, Jordi Corizo and Maxi Meza
Attackers: Rogelio Funes Mori and Germán Berterame
Atlético San Luis faced this commitment with the recorded image of what happened a couple of years ago, when they faced the Pandilla in the playoffs and left them out on their own field. The 1-0 victory, although for some it may be little, in the record it indicates that it is more than enough. Well, if the key ends like this, the semifinalists would be the Potosinos.
Goalie: Andrés Sánchez
Defenses: Unai Bilbao, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Sanabria
Midfielders: Javier Güemez, Rodrigo Dourado, Dieter Villalpando
Forwards: Jhon Murillo, Vitinho Ferreira, Léo Bonatini
