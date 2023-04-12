Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Let go of the provisional victory against America clubin it Aztec stadiumunleashed the anger of technical director, Victor Manuel Vucetichat the end of the match that was part of day 14 of the Clausura 2023 of the Mexican League.

According to multimedia journalist, Philip Galindothe players did not obey his instructions prior to the penalty that Ecuadorian Joao Rojas missed, who decided to take the maximum penalty even when ‘King Midas’ appointed two soccer players to place the ball at the fateful spot.

It would not be the only reason why Vucetich strongly scolded his players in the Colossus of Saint Ursula. The ridiculous ‘bear’ goalie, Stephen Andradawhich caused the tie of the Americacaused Víctor Manuel Vucetich to raise his voice in the dressing room of the Monterrey team.

Being the main culprits in the second setback for Rayados de Monterrey in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Both footballers apologized for not abiding by the decisions of the mexican misterwho will put a strong hand in the closing of the tournament so that said errors do not occur in the league.

“The game was a shame, we had started well, then my mistake came and in the end we couldn’t convert the penalty, but hey, I prefer that they happen now and not at the final dates,” he declared. Stephen Andrada to the media today.

Despite the defeat, Rayados de Monterrey will continue at the top of the league competition with 34 units. For next Sunday he will see himself face to face with Saints Lagoon that comes from suffering another beating in the contest. The epicenter will be Steel giant at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).