The Monterrey Football Club will face the Inter Miami in the first episode of the quarterfinal series of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 this Wednesday, April 3 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chase Stadium and as for the Sultana del Norte team, it was confirmed that they will have two casualties for this match, a defender and a forward.
The Colombian Stephen Medina and the forward Rodrigo Aguirre They will not be taken into account for the first leg against the Florida team, the players did not make the trip, in the case of the defender it was due to an injury and the forward due to a suspension.
For its part, the team Gerardo 'Tata' Martino continues to contemplate the situation of Lionel Messi and the decision on whether he will play this first match against the Gang, however, will surely be decided until the last moment. It is worth mentioning that the Argentine star has not played since the last round of Concachampions before him Nashville.
For the first 90 minutes of the tie, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizwill have options for the right side: Erick Aguirre and Edson Gutierrezgiven the drop in Stephen Medina. For its part, Brandon Vazquez and German Berterame They are the ones who could occupy the forward position due to the suspension of Rodrigo Aguirre.
During last weekend's activity, the Albiazul team lost its undefeated record during the current semester on Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament against Club Deportivo Guadalajara by 0-2, so they are the sub-leaders of the tournament and are one of the candidate teams to win the Concacaf zone tournament.
