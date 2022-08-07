Striped without mercy of the Lion! ⚽⚽⚽ Gonzalez

⚽⚽ Berterame ❌ Funes Mori missed a penalty Ⓜ 5-1 🦁https://t.co/y0Rh0aTgka pic.twitter.com/TgqFoezcm8 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) August 7, 2022

A minute later he was able to increase the score when Berterame I was going to return the favor ponchobut the Ecuadorian Byron Castillo He crossed perfectly to reject the ball, however, the home team continued to insist on being complete dominators of the match.

For the plugin, the beast responded at 48′ with Byron, Well, he lowered the ball with his chest and then shot from the edge of the area and discounted, giving hope of a comeback. Then came a foul in the area on louis romo to score penalty, which failed the twin.

With three minutes to go, the ball was taken advantage of for the final 5-1. The Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre executed, sending the ball into the area to find Berteramewho left the goalkeeper without a chance, adding the three points with an eye-catching football.

“We are happy and we will continue working, we cannot throw bells in the air. I am left with the feeling of teamwork that was carried out today, capitalized on by players like ponchothey worked spectacularly Funes Mori, Maxi, Celsus (Ortiz), bluntThey did a very good job together, it makes me happy”he added.