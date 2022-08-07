This Saturday at BBVA Bancomer Stadiumin Matchday 7 duel, Rayados gladly dispatched León, as he thrashed him 5-1 with a hat-trick of Alfonso Gonzalez and a brace from the Argentine German Berterameto recover for now the top of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022.
The feast of the royals began very early, because barely four minutes Berterame pierced the arch guarded by Rodolfo Cota. The Argentine put the ball with his head to ponchowho entered the area, raised his head and took a diagonal for the striker to close.
A minute later he was able to increase the score when Berterame I was going to return the favor ponchobut the Ecuadorian Byron Castillo He crossed perfectly to reject the ball, however, the home team continued to insist on being complete dominators of the match.
It was at 33′ when the Argentine Maxi Meza launched a service to the area to find poncho, who headed quite far from the goalkeeper; a minute later, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori He ran until he entered the area and took a diagonal so that poncho He will put the ball away.
For the plugin, the beast responded at 48′ with Byron, Well, he lowered the ball with his chest and then shot from the edge of the area and discounted, giving hope of a comeback. Then came a foul in the area on louis romo to score penalty, which failed the twin.
The Green Bellies were close to the second goal when Byron He took a diagonal that hit the Chilean Victor Davilaplus Luis Cardenas cut off impressively. Already in 66′, again The Mochis was a factor when saving a difficult header by Paul Bellon.
The goalkeeper’s work was important because later came the goal that practically sealed the victory for The gang. At 70′, the Chilean sebastian vegas threw a long ball poncho received properly to define before the departure of dimension.
With three minutes to go, the ball was taken advantage of for the final 5-1. The Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre executed, sending the ball into the area to find Berteramewho left the goalkeeper without a chance, adding the three points with an eye-catching football.
with the win, Monterey is again at the top of the general table with 16 units, waiting for what they do tigers Y TolucaTherefore, the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich He highlighted the collective work of his pupils, whom he has been rotating in recent days.
“We didn’t know how many goals we were going to score, but we thought about strengthening the offensive aspect and that’s why they brought in players who have been scorers on their teams, like Aguirre Y Berterame. Recovery from injury Roger It has strengthened us and we can have regularity to be dangerous”he indicated.
“We are happy and we will continue working, we cannot throw bells in the air. I am left with the feeling of teamwork that was carried out today, capitalized on by players like ponchothey worked spectacularly Funes Mori, Maxi, Celsus (Ortiz), bluntThey did a very good job together, it makes me happy”he added.
“The harmony of the squad is basic, the collective work that has been done, individually we know they are players of a good level, I see how the last goal where Aguirre finishes off and ends up pushing Berterame, which could be a goal Rodrigothey leave hugging because he dedicates it to his son, that is an important part of a campus “ended.
