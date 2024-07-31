It was expected that Rayados of Monterrey will stick his face out Liga MX in the Leagues Cup 2024where the sets of the MLS They have had a wide dominance, however, it was also a disappointment to fall against the Austin FC by a score of 0-2 in the Q2 Stadium.
Although La Pandilla tried in every way to unlock the Texans’ lock in the first half, they were unable to do so and to top it off, before the end of the first half, the Spanish Sergio Canales He was injured again, showing signs of frustration and concern for his right leg, so he left at minute 43 to make way for the Mexican-American Brandon VazquezAnd now we must wait for the official statement from the medical team to know the extent of the European’s injury.
In the second half, the goal finally came, but it came from the Green. After a great individual play by the Irishman Jon Gallagher From the left side, he sent a cross into the area to find the Colombian striker, who shot with his right foot to leave the Argentine goalkeeper with no chance. Esteban Andrada.
After that, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He made his moves to give him entry Eric Aguirre, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronathe Argentinian Maxi Meza and Spanish Oliver Torreswho by the way was finally able to debut with the striped jersey, although it was not the way he expected, since at 79 the Americans sealed the duel. Incredibly, the entire royal defense lost concentration and let the Venezuelan Daniel Pereira he went alone in front of the goal, finishing the work.
Thanks to this, Austin FC achieved his qualification to the next round in the West Group 1as he also defeated Pumasadding six points, so there will only be room for one of the Mexicans in the round of 32, so Striped They risk their lives next Saturday, August 3.
