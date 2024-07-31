SAD DEBUT FOR TANO’S RAYADOS!❌🫣

…

The Gang could not get off to a good start #LeaguesCup2024they did not score a single goal vs Austin FC.

They lose to the 10th place team in the Western Conference… Any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JMsumVNilw

— W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) July 31, 2024