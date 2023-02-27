You can now buy your tickets for our game next Monday 🆚 @Rayados. Available from your cell phone, quickly and easily through @boletomovil. 📲🎟 https://t.co/2l3BpWDsEZ pic.twitter.com/0g7tgbsOIK — Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) February 24, 2023

In addition to this, the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich he highlighted the work of his players and assured once again that the objective remains the same, to be champion.

“The team is focused on the goal, which is the next game. We do not let ourselves be carried away by any other situation. Our objectives are fixed: they are the classification among the first four and then aspire to the title. Against León it will be a difficult match. It is a difficult square and they have good players. (Nicolás) Larcamón has done a good job and this speaks of the difficulty we are going to have, but as in all games, we are going to try to do our best and win.”commented King Midas.

“They make you really want to play and we also have defenders like (Stiven) Barreiro, Ivan (Rodriguez), Fidel (Ambriz); we have people who can counter them. We will try to play a great game and keep the three points on the field. We trust in our work, it was a hard blow to receive four goals and nothing, we know that we had to improve defensively, in our efforts on the field and so we are very strong to continue playing “he declared.