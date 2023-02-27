Next Monday, February 27, Rayados visits León at the Nou Camp Stadium for the closing of Day 9 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of staying at the top of the table and continuing to spin consecutive victories.
During the week, Monterey worried by not having in training with alfonso gonzalez and the Uruguayan Rodrigo AguirreHowever, Ponchito left behind the discomfort he suffered in his left knee from a blow, so he returned to work last Thursday, while the Uruguayan was not training because he had presented a flu picture, which would not put him in danger of doing the trip to Bajio. Likewise, the Colombian Duvan Vergara he recovered from the fibrillar edema he suffered in the posterior thigh of his left leg.
In addition to this, the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich he highlighted the work of his players and assured once again that the objective remains the same, to be champion.
“The team is focused on the goal, which is the next game. We do not let ourselves be carried away by any other situation. Our objectives are fixed: they are the classification among the first four and then aspire to the title. Against León it will be a difficult match. It is a difficult square and they have good players. (Nicolás) Larcamón has done a good job and this speaks of the difficulty we are going to have, but as in all games, we are going to try to do our best and win.”commented King Midas.
On the other hand, the Argentine defender Adonis Friassigned by the Panzas Verdes for this semester, assured that he is not afraid of the royal team because he believes that they can counteract it to get a good result at home.
“They make you really want to play and we also have defenders like (Stiven) Barreiro, Ivan (Rodriguez), Fidel (Ambriz); we have people who can counter them. We will try to play a great game and keep the three points on the field. We trust in our work, it was a hard blow to receive four goals and nothing, we know that we had to improve defensively, in our efforts on the field and so we are very strong to continue playing “he declared.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Esteban Andrada – After some failures that made the fans angry, the Argentine goalkeeper has regained confidence. It is still hoped that he will continue to be a factor in obtaining positive results.
DC: Hector Moreno – In the last duel, the defender had to rest on the bench because vucetich he had already mentioned that he would do rotations to avoid overloading. The defender returns to eleven instead of the Chilean sebastian vegas.
DC: Victor Guzman – El Toro arrived at the Sultana del Norte to compete for a place in the starting eleven and for now he has already exceeded the goal, seeking to convince the coach that he has all the capacity to stay starting.
RHP: Stefan Medina – The arrival of El Toro helped the Colombian to be placed back on the right wing, where he feels very comfortable.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – Vegeta does not lower his level, which is why he has made things very difficult for Erick Aguirrewho despite having recovered must continue waiting for his turn.
MD: Celso Ortiz – The Paraguayan captain is not giving up his place in the starting eleven either because his recovery work has been excellent for the coaching staff.
MO: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan seems little by little to be resuming the level he showed before the World Cup. His interventions in the midfield are key to being able to build the game with long balls or the game as a whole.
MO: Ponchito González – It is worth highlighting what the U-17 world champion is playing, who has become one of the best in the striped attack. Despite his position, he is in contention for the scoring lead thanks to his good definitions.
ED: Maxi Meza – Due to the flu symptoms presented by the Uruguayan aguirremaybe vucetich Do not demand too much by sending it from the start, so the Argentine would be back at the start.
EI: German Berterame – The Argentine is still getting used to playing as a winger. He may not shine as much as when he appears as a center forward, but he has had to learn to help Vuce’s approach.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – The Twin managed to score a goal last date against Necaxaso he is still on fire and with more desire than ever to transcend to aspire to his first scoring title in Mexico.
Starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo; Celso Ortiz (C), Luis Romo, Ponchito González; Maxi Meza, German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori.
Banking: César Ramos, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Érick Aguirre, Duván Vergara, Iván Tona, Rodrigo Aguirre, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Sánchez, Isidro Suárez, Ali Avila.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Rayados #starting #lineup #face #León #Matchday
Leave a Reply