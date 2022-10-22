Rayados’ starting lineup for the second leg semifinal against Pachuca

TUZOS, TUZOS, RA, RA, RAAA! 👏🏽🔵 Pachuca took advantage of Rayados’ defensive shortcomings to win the first leg convincingly 👊🏽🔥 The ‘Mellicano’ Funes Mori missed a penalty that could mean 3-3 and from there he caused the win 🇦🇷😅 🔵 PACHUCA 5 – 2 STRIPED 🤠 pic.twitter.com/G6zy521ggr – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) October 21, 2022

“We do the analysis calmly, I will talk about it internally, the penalty is part of football, it fails or it can be scored. It makes me angry and helpless for not being able to do some things that I would like to. We have to do the analysis more coolly, the pertinent decisions will be made. I was Armando Archundia (Chairman of the Arbitration Commission) saw everything, they are the ones in charge of reviewing what happens with the arbitration, they are the ones who have to make the decision on that part”he declared.

To try to find the pass to the final, The gang He asked for the support of the fans for this Saturday in open-door training.

HOPE DOESN’T DIE! 💪 Víctor Manuel Vucetich hopes that the Rayados fans support them this Sunday to get the comeback 🤠🙏⚽ pic.twitter.com/taz4ROppqK – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) October 21, 2022

“We are going for the win. The series is not closed, Monterrey has high class players; what we have to do is propose and have the ball; Approach the game as if it were even. We have a style and we are not going to change it for a result; It would be a mistake on our part.”he indicated.

“We didn’t do a first half, we had to pull the ears a little harder than usual. Monterrey has very good soccer players; we were very passive, which we usually are not. In the second half we changed our game and were more aggressive. (Ustari) has a spectacular personality, he makes a mistake, we are all exposed to that, but the greatness that he has made him hinder his mistake. That gave us more momentum to look for the advantage.”ended.

Guillermo Almada was applauded by the Pachuca fans after the victory in the first leg of the semifinal

Video: Marco Patino | Criterion pic.twitter.com/KjeKDFYD02 – The Cup (@LacopaCriterio) October 21, 2022