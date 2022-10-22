Rayados’ starting lineup for the second leg semifinal against Pachuca

Rayados was beaten 5-2 by Pachuca in the Hidalgo Stadiumin the first leg semifinal of the 2022 Opening Tournament, of Liga MX, after a triplet by the Argentine Nico Ibanezwhile Hector Moreno Y louis romo they made the marker more decorous.
After the beating received, the technician of Monterey, Victor Manuel Vucetichshowed that he was not at all happy with the arbitration work, accepting courage and impotence, giving very short answers at the press conference, so much so that it did not last even five minutes.
“We do the analysis calmly, I will talk about it internally, the penalty is part of football, it fails or it can be scored. It makes me angry and helpless for not being able to do some things that I would like to. We have to do the analysis more coolly, the pertinent decisions will be made. I was Armando Archundia (Chairman of the Arbitration Commission) saw everything, they are the ones in charge of reviewing what happens with the arbitration, they are the ones who have to make the decision on that part”he declared.
To try to find the pass to the final, The gang He asked for the support of the fans for this Saturday in open-door training.
On the side of the Tuzosthe Uruguayan coach William Almada warned that they will finish the series, playing as they always have, faithful to their style, apart from confessing that he scolded his players during halftime for not liking what was done on the pitch, in addition to highlighting how the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari He went from villain to hero after stopping a penalty against his compatriot Rogelio Funes Mori.
“We are going for the win. The series is not closed, Monterrey has high class players; what we have to do is propose and have the ball; Approach the game as if it were even. We have a style and we are not going to change it for a result; It would be a mistake on our part.”he indicated.
“We didn’t do a first half, we had to pull the ears a little harder than usual. Monterrey has very good soccer players; we were very passive, which we usually are not. In the second half we changed our game and were more aggressive. (Ustari) has a spectacular personality, he makes a mistake, we are all exposed to that, but the greatness that he has made him hinder his mistake. That gave us more momentum to look for the advantage.”ended.
Q: Esteban Andrada – the goalkeeper was unable to help his squad as he did in the quarter-round against Blue Crossbecause he even failed in the first goal by not going out for the ball, but he will have to go out more confident than ever to avoid more goals against.
DC: Hector Moreno – The veteran defender was one of the elements that discounted for La Pandilla, for which there is a little hope. The Mexican World Cup player had little to do with the goals against and now more than ever he needs to be a leader to avoid more defensive failures.
DC: Cesar Montes – surprised that Vucetich benched him for the first leg, but once they were totally outmatched, he entered the field of play, unable to prevent more goals from coming.
DC: Stefan Medina – Faced with the need to have to go find more notes, probably finally Vucetich decide not to go out so defensive, therefore, the Colombian would be the third center-back to give other elements greater freedom on offense.
MD: Celso Ortiz – Like the captain that he is, the Paraguayan has already sent a message on networks where he asked not to lower his arms because there are still 90 minutes left to achieve the feat. He committed the penalty against, but his presence in midfield is necessary. The Argentine pivot Matthias Kranevitter he would go to the bank.
MD: Luis Romo – Beside Ortiz it was the best of Monterey in the game, because he was in charge of taking the game to the front, aside from being able to discount after releasing a strong shoe that was impossible for Ustari.
MO: Alfonso Gonzalez – Ponchito is another weapon that Vucetich you can’t save, especially if they have to accomplish a feat. Thanks to his good crosses, it was possible to achieve a goal, besides he has a lot of skill with the ball and can create danger at any time.
MO: Jesus Gallardo – Most likely the helmsman decides to overtake Vegeta, who knows how to develop very well as a winger, leaving behind his work as a left back. He closed out the regular season scoring some goals and that is what he will be looking to do.
MO: Maxi Meza – One of the great doubts generated by the approach to starting view was to have left the Argentine on the bench, who throughout the semester was one of the best, since he is in charge of reading the game to be able to make assists or danger to the offensive. Thus, Rudolph Pizarro I would come out of eleven.
IS: Rodrigo Aguirre – Another of the great absences in the first leg was the Uruguayan, one of the most decisive men in the semester due to his goalscoring instinct, since he knows how to move well inside the rival area, with a great header.
ED: German Berterame – The Argentine could leave behind that of playing as a center forward to appear as a right winger, a position that he is not unaware of, as he will need to fit in perfectly with his teammates up front.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – Yes Vucetich he needs goals, he will have to launch a treble of fear that would be made up of the two Argentines and the Uruguayan, who have not played together many times, but it will be necessary if they want to dream of a final.
Starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Stefan Medina; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Alfonso González, Maxi Meza, Jesús Gallardo; Germán Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Banking: Rodolfo Pizarro, Luis Cárdenas, Matías Kranevitter, Sebastián Vegas, Edson Gutiérrez, Ángel Zapata, Luis Sánchez, Jaziel Martínez, Axel Grijalva.
