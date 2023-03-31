Rayados de Monterrey remains the leader of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, after having added 31 points and having lost only their first game of the semester, but they will seek to continue harvesting units this Saturday, April 1 when they receive Xolos at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumduel corresponding to Matchday 13.
Despite being seven units above its closest competitor, in addition to being the only one qualified mathematically to the league directly, the technician Manuel Vucetich He assured that they will play with the same intensity for the rest of the tournament and will seek to continue adding three.
“Xolos is a dangerous rival, they have players of a good level who come with a good sporting form. We must work one hundred percent so as not to create confusion and continue with our objective, which is to continue adding points. The way we have to face these last games is the same. We cannot lose focus on what we have been doing. We have to be very focused on recovering the points and doing a good job, working with the whole team”explained King Midas.
“We will try to win and keep adding. We have that slogan and we work for it. We have to work intelligently, with the conviction and intensity that every game must be played. We want to seek to close in the best way in the best sporting form”ended.
On the other hand, the defender Xolos, Rodrigo Godinezaccepted that La Pandilla is a team that weighs down their home, they also have an almost perfect, so they must come out very focused, apart from remembering that in the MX League Anyone can beat anyone, without forgetting that the defensive issue will be important to be able to put a stop to a powerful offense like the royal one.
“It is a difficult game because Rayados at home is strong. We simply have to go out with full concentration, be already psyched that we can get a good result. We know that in Liga MX everyone can beat everyone. There are always favourites, and in this case it’s Rayados because of their position, but on the field we’re eleven against eleven and as a player you forget all that. We want to compete and win. We are aware that we have to get points to get into the Liguilla”shared the defender.
“Being focused, keeping zero and from there being able to score a goal that gives us the confidence to win the game, being solid in defense and focused on making decisions, giving good passes and taking on that personality to be able to have the ball and do good things in defense and attack”he added.
Finally, although it was mentioned that the Argentine defender Lisandro Lopez and the Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini they couldn’t play because they were injured, in the end they were able to train with their teammates, so the coach michael herrera will have a full staff to travel to the Sultana del Norte.
Q: Esteban Andrada – La Bandija is still the starting goalkeeper and only an injury or a suspension could remove him from the starting eleven.
DC: Hector Moreno – Despite having been concentrated with the Mexican team, the veteran defender could jump onto the field as a starter.
DC: Victor Guzman – El Toro arrived as a signing of the team this semester and quickly managed to fit in, becoming the dumbbell of Dark.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – The Vegeta also saw action with The Tricolor in the FIFA date. The level that he has shown has convinced Vucetich that for now there is no one who can remove him from the eleven.
RHP: Stefan Medina – The Colombian has already left behind for now manifesting himself as a central defender to deal only with the right wing, having a good performance.
MD: Celso Ortiz – The Paraguayan captain was close to leaving in this winter market, but with the departure of another teammate he was able to stay. He could hardly be left out of the starting scheme.
MD: Luis Romo – Like others, the Sinaloan was called up by the national team, without seeing so much action. However, in the eyes of vucetich It is another item with very good condition.
MO: Ponchito González – Finally Ponchito returned to a call for the national team, but was not taken into account in the matches. This should give him greater motivation to continue showing that he is at a better level than others.
MO: Maximiliano Meza – For a while the Argentine had lost prominence with the team because he lost ownership due to injury, but little by little vucetich it has found a place for it to be regular again.
CD: Rodrigo Aguirre – The Uruguayan striker became one of the most applauded by the fans thanks to his dedication, since he not only converts, he also assists and it shows when he is present on the field.
CD: German Berterame – Unfortunately for royal fans, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori He will not see action due to the accumulation of cards, but it is his compatriot’s turn to show why he came as a reinforcement, to take over from ‘9’.
Rayados starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Jesus Gallardo, Stefan Medina; Celso Ortiz (C), Luis Romo, Ponchito González, Maxi Meza; Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame.
Banking: Luis Cardenas; Érick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo, Omar Govea, Joao Rojas, Sebastián Vegas, Duván Vergara, Luis Sánchez, Iván Tona, Ali Ávila, Axel Grijalva,
