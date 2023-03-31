Everyone to the Striped House! 🔥🏟️ Buy your tickets from $350 for the . and enjoy the great atmosphere of the BBVA Stadium. 🔵⚪ UP MONTERREY!🇫🇮https://t.co/x0txRdWDhz – Rayados (@Rayados) March 30, 2023

“Xolos is a dangerous rival, they have players of a good level who come with a good sporting form. We must work one hundred percent so as not to create confusion and continue with our objective, which is to continue adding points. The way we have to face these last games is the same. We cannot lose focus on what we have been doing. We have to be very focused on recovering the points and doing a good job, working with the whole team”explained King Midas.

“We will try to win and keep adding. We have that slogan and we work for it. We have to work intelligently, with the conviction and intensity that every game must be played. We want to seek to close in the best way in the best sporting form”ended.

“It is a difficult game because Rayados at home is strong. We simply have to go out with full concentration, be already psyched that we can get a good result. We know that in Liga MX everyone can beat everyone. There are always favourites, and in this case it’s Rayados because of their position, but on the field we’re eleven against eleven and as a player you forget all that. We want to compete and win. We are aware that we have to get points to get into the Liguilla”shared the defender.

“Being focused, keeping zero and from there being able to score a goal that gives us the confidence to win the game, being solid in defense and focused on making decisions, giving good passes and taking on that personality to be able to have the ball and do good things in defense and attack”he added.

Finally, although it was mentioned that the Argentine defender Lisandro Lopez and the Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini they couldn’t play because they were injured, in the end they were able to train with their teammates, so the coach michael herrera will have a full staff to travel to the Sultana del Norte.