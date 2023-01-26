Friday is coming up and it only means 1️⃣ thing: PLAY THE TOWN, SONS OF YOUR VERY FRENCH!😍 We welcome Chicharrón Ramos FC to 🏟 Cuauhtémoc for another ➕3️⃣ together with you!💪🏻 RT because #LaFranjaNosUne🎽 to demonstrate all our PUEBLA IDENTITY 🔵 pic.twitter.com/OxTd5fZR9W – Club Puebla 🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) January 26, 2023

against the potosinos, Erick Aguirre He had to leave the field in the first half due to suffering an injury, the newly signed taking his place Victor Guzman. The Michoacán winger presented a fibrillar edema of the biceps femoral of the right thigh, so he will be out for the next 14 days, missing Date 4 and 5, which will lead the Bull to be a starter to appear in the central defense along with the veteran Hector Moreno.

HARD LOW!💥 Erick Aguirre will not be able to participate with the Rayados due to injuryhttps://t.co/2q136Nlvyh – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) January 26, 2023

“Monterrey is a parameter. It’s quite a squad, but we’re at home and we’ll go out looking forward to getting a good result. I think that little by little we see that idea that we want, because although against Pachuca it was a strange game against a team that is in a different momentum, against América what we want was more grounded. We have a vast squad and with people who may not say much with their names, but who they will see and it will surely happen like with Israel Reyes or Maxi Araújo, people that nobody knew and ended up leaving because they were fighting ”said.

For this duel, La Franja does not have the Colombian Omar Fernandezthe Uruguayan Kevin Ramirez and possibly George Corral.

Eduardo Arce confirms what I told you: Omar Fernández will continue without playing. He also sends a message to the fans to attend Cuauhtémoc v Rayados: “Trust, changes are football things, they always happen and they will continue to happen. We are going to try to give them joy” pic.twitter.com/XCy8Elygsg – Antonio Zamora (@antozamo) January 25, 2023