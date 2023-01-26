After the hard defeat suffered on Date 1 against ChivasRayados has managed to get up by adding two consecutive victories against Blue Cross Y Atlético San Luisso he hopes to continue his good streak in the Liga MX this Friday when he visits Puebla, where he will have to put aside a negative aspect of recent years, not having won in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium since Closing 2017.
In any case, it is clear that the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich will continue betting on its winning eleven and will not make changes against La Franja, which has just drawn 2-2 against America in it Aztec stadium.
against the potosinos, Erick Aguirre He had to leave the field in the first half due to suffering an injury, the newly signed taking his place Victor Guzman. The Michoacán winger presented a fibrillar edema of the biceps femoral of the right thigh, so he will be out for the next 14 days, missing Date 4 and 5, which will lead the Bull to be a starter to appear in the central defense along with the veteran Hector Moreno.
On the other hand, the technician Puebla, Eduardo Arcementioned that Monterey It will serve as a parameter to know the true capabilities of your team due to the great difference between the templates.
“Monterrey is a parameter. It’s quite a squad, but we’re at home and we’ll go out looking forward to getting a good result. I think that little by little we see that idea that we want, because although against Pachuca it was a strange game against a team that is in a different momentum, against América what we want was more grounded. We have a vast squad and with people who may not say much with their names, but who they will see and it will surely happen like with Israel Reyes or Maxi Araújo, people that nobody knew and ended up leaving because they were fighting ”said.
For this duel, La Franja does not have the Colombian Omar Fernandezthe Uruguayan Kevin Ramirez and possibly George Corral.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper did not have many problems in front of the San Luis Potosinos, however, he cannot arrive with excess confidence due to the aerial game and the opponent’s fixed tactics.
DC: Hector Moreno – The World Cup veteran is already well established in the central defense, demonstrating his experience and leadership. He will have to be careful with the dead ball, something that has been difficult for the team.
DC: Victor Guzman – From Xolos of Tijuana and sounded out by some teams in Europe, in the end El Toro joined the ranks of Rayados. He debuted last week and now he will experience his first title, hoping to more than fulfill and not fail.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – There is no doubt that the two-time World Cup player is going through a good moment. Thanks to his ability to go forward, he has helped in making goals, putting up assists.
RHP: Stefan Medina – Due to low Erick Aguirrethe Colombian will return to another position that he knows perfectly well, the right side, since The bull will go to the center. The defense is one of the captains and the change of zone will not weigh on him at all.
MD: Celso Ortiz – After being almost left out of the institution, the Paraguayan continues to show that he is a pillar in the midfield, since he not only complies with recovering the ball, he is also the first captain.
MD: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan has also gradually raised his level after having a downturn. He recently declared that having gone to the Qatar 2022 World Cup helped him improve, despite not having lived minutes.
MO: Alfonso Gonzalez – El Ponchito continues as one of the regulars in the starting eleven and no wonder, he has been one of those who has contributed the most in recent years, thanks to his vision of the game.
MO: German Berterame – With Rogelio Funes Mori In the starting eleven, the Argentine knows that he cannot take the role of ‘9’, however, he also fulfills his role by playing behind his teammate, managing to provide assists.
CD: Rodrigo Aguirre – The Uruguayan remains in the starting eleven due to the loss of the Argentine Maxi Meza, who is coming back from being injured. Like BerterameAguirre knows how to play very well at the ends and take on a different role.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – After many complaints about his performance, El Mellizo has turned on again, since he already has four scores in three dates, a hat-trick against saint Louishoping that his good streak continues to aspire to the scoring title.
Starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Alfonso González, Germán Berterame; Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori.
Banking: Luis Cárdenas, Duván Vergara, Joao Rojas, Maxi Meza, Sebastián Vegas, Jacobo Reyes, Iván Tona, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Luis Sánchez, Sergio Villarreal, Ali Ávila.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Rayados #starting #lineup #Puebla #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply