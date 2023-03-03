This Saturday, March 4, Rayados de Monterrey receives Bravos de Juárez at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Day 10 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, where he will seek to stay in first place in the table.
The technician Victor Manuel Vucetich He is very clear that the objective is to add a new star to the shield, he also admitted that there are still complicated games on the road and that before juarez They will seek to win to continue at the top and show that they have good football.
“The aspiration is to seek the championship. There has been a growth of the team. There are young players who have joined the squad and have performed well. Things have gone well and we are in first place. This speaks of the solidity of the team and the work to get the results we want. The second parts of the tournaments get worse because the teams fight for the possibility of getting into the final phase. We are very clear that our first objective is to qualify within the first four and aspire to the title. Juárez is a team that plays well. It has been structured with elements that have strengthened it and they are looking to enter the final phases. We have to work to get the results. All the matches are complicated and a lot of friction”said the helmsman.
On the other hand, the Argentine Diego Cocca gave his first call with the Mexican team, where the names of Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, louis romo and ponchito gonzalezwithout appearing the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moriwhich he did not take badly because through his social networks he uploaded an image with the legend ‘Do not worry Be Happy’.
on the side of Bravosthe Argentine defender agustin urzi He sparked controversy by mentioning that he does not know the Monterrey players and that he really knows little about the Mexican clubs, after having arrived as a reinforcement this semester.
“I don’t know the players very well, obviously I know almost all of Argentina, but not much here. Today we have a video and we are going to talk more about the team. It doesn’t matter if they are first, for my part I don’t know much about the teams here, but with the squad we have we can compete against anyone”launched at a press conference.
Regarding casualties, the Chihuahuan club reported that Ventura Alvarado he will miss the game due to a lesion of the white tissues of the popliteal fossa of the left knee and a probable lesion of the external meniscus of the same left knee. Added to that, Santiago Ormeno He returned to training with his teammates.
Q: Esteban Andrada – No changes are expected under the three posts. La Bandija has all the support of the coaching staff to be the guardian.
DC: Hector Moreno – Although vucetich He commented that he would seek to make changes so as not to overload his pupils, it is not expected that a veteran defender will come out of the eleven for this match, but it is not ruled out that the Chilean sebastian vegas enter the remove
DC: Victor Guzman – The signing for this semester must continue adding minutes to be able to fit in perfectly with his teammates. He has performed well.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – The left side does not loosen up in his performance, which is why he remains in the starting position. The incorporation of him when it comes to attacking is one of his virtues.
RHP: Stefan Medina – The Colombian remains on the right side despite the return of Eric Aguirre. He is one of the team leaders and will hardly lose his place.
MD: Celso Ortiz – The Paraguayan is not slowing down in his performance either, so he remains immovable in midfield, thanks to his good recovery work.
MD: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan was reprimanded in the last duel against Lion. In any case, his performance on the court is still acceptable.
MO: Alfonso Gonzalez – Being one of the players who is going through the best moment, in addition to returning to a national team call-up, that will motivate the fiery footballer.
MO: Maxi Meza – After having eaten bench for some commitments, the Argentine is back in the eleven taking advantage of the muscular discomfort of the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre. You must take advantage.
CD: German Berterame – Thanks to the fact that he was the scoring leader with San Luis in the past, the coaching staff has great confidence in him when he breaks the net so that he can pierce the net at any time.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – After being left out of the Tricolor squad, El Mellizo took it well, however, he will seek to make the coach see his mistake by finding notes in his matches.
Rayados starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Victor Guzman, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Stefan Medina; Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz, Ponchito González, Maxi Meza; German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori.
Banking: Rodrigo Aguirre, Duván Vergara, Jordi Cortizo, Omar Govea, Iván Tona, Axel Grijalva, Sebastián Vegas, Erick Aguirre, Joao Rojas, Luis Sánchez, Luis Cárdenas.
