“The aspiration is to seek the championship. There has been a growth of the team. There are young players who have joined the squad and have performed well. Things have gone well and we are in first place. This speaks of the solidity of the team and the work to get the results we want. The second parts of the tournaments get worse because the teams fight for the possibility of getting into the final phase. We are very clear that our first objective is to qualify within the first four and aspire to the title. Juárez is a team that plays well. It has been structured with elements that have strengthened it and they are looking to enter the final phases. We have to work to get the results. All the matches are complicated and a lot of friction”said the helmsman.

On the other hand, the Argentine Diego Cocca gave his first call with the Mexican team, where the names of Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, louis romo and ponchito gonzalezwithout appearing the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moriwhich he did not take badly because through his social networks he uploaded an image with the legend ‘Do not worry Be Happy’.

“I don’t know the players very well, obviously I know almost all of Argentina, but not much here. Today we have a video and we are going to talk more about the team. It doesn’t matter if they are first, for my part I don’t know much about the teams here, but with the squad we have we can compete against anyone”launched at a press conference.

Regarding casualties, the Chihuahuan club reported that Ventura Alvarado he will miss the game due to a lesion of the white tissues of the popliteal fossa of the left knee and a probable lesion of the external meniscus of the same left knee. Added to that, Santiago Ormeno He returned to training with his teammates.