The Monterrey Football Club has not closed its ranks and continues to look for reinforcements for its squad in order to compete for the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX and the Leagues Cup 2024.
According to information from Transfer MX in X, the 27-year-old defender of Club León, Osvaldo Rodriguezis of interest to the Pandilla’s board and the footballer would be interested in leaving the emerald institution, the offer would be a one-year loan with an option to buy.
The left back has a value in the market of 2.5 million eurosThe Pachuca youth player made his debut in the first team in 2015 and a year later he was sent to the Panzas Verdes and since then he has been in the Bajío for eight years, so he could wear his third jersey in Mexican soccer in the Sultana del Norte.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The idea is to bring some internal competition to Gerardo Arteagaa player who plays as a full-back in that sector and who took over as a starter since his arrival, displacing Jesus Gallardo to the left wing and subsequently his departure from the team.
In his last match of the previous tournament, the player reached the number of 200 matches played with the emerald team, since then he has recorded six goals and 13 assists.
#Rayados #seeks #strengthen #defense #target #sights
Leave a Reply