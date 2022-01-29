The Liga MX transfer market is about to close. This February 1, the transfer window will close and the clubs will no longer be able to add new elements to their squads to face Clausura 2022. For this reason, the teams are working hard to close their latest contracts. Monterrey and Cruz Azul are two of the squads that have accelerated negotiations so that time does not win them.
After Duván Vergara’s injury, which will sideline him from the 2022 Club World Cup and the remainder of the season, Rayados is looking to sign a striker before the deadline expires. Alexis Vega has sounded like one of the options to reach the Sultana del Norte, however, Chivas would look for the player to remain in their ranks this semester and the high cost of his chip would also prevent the move at this time.
In this sense, according to the most recent reports. Monterrey would seek to ‘steal’ a signing from the Celeste Machine. Iván Morales, a 22-year-old Chilean striker, sounded strong to reach the capital team. A few days ago, the still Colo Colo player said goodbye to his club and confirmed his arrival at La Noria. However, the negotiation between Cruz Azul and Morales would have fallen definitively due to contractual discrepancies.
In this context, Monterrey would be interested in adding the member of the Chilean team to their ranks. The Celeste Machine had reached an agreement with the Cacique to acquire 80% of Iván Morales’ pass for $400,000. Rayados could cover this quota without much effort. Let’s remember that the Chilean striker only has six months left on his contract with Colo Colo, so the Chilean club needs to sell him in this transfer market to get some money for his letter.
