On the night of Tuesday, October 31, in the middle of one of those intense cold temperatures in Nuevo León, Striped received a visit from Necaxa Hydrorays, knowing that the only result their fans were going to accept was victory. Because of what happened last Saturday against América, yes, but also because they faced the bottom of the competition.
In a match in which Romo once again shined, Germán Berterame was reunited with the goal after returning from a serious injury and the youth squad Chespi López scored the last of the night, in a dream match for the Rayados, who definitively consolidated themselves in the top of the general table.
When? Saturday, November 4.
Place: Pachuca, Hidalgo.
Stadium: Gentleman.
Hour: 9:05 p.m.
On the penultimate date of the regular phase, the Sultana del Norte team will have to visit the ‘Bella Airsosa’ with the aim of emerging victorious and securing a place in the next round.
When? Wednesday, November 8.
Place: Monterrey, Nuevo León.
Stadium: BBVA.
Hour: 5:00 p.m.
Before playing Matchday 17 and the last of the regular phase, the Albiazules will have to face another of their pending matches during the tournament, which will be Matchday 10 against Santos Laguna, so they will continue to have greater room to improve their position in the classification in the final stretch.
Currently Querétaro is in twelfth place in the general table, with only fifteen units harvested. However, they still aspire to play-in, Therefore, the match on matchday number seventeen could be crucial for the people of Queretaro. Or even for Monterrey, if it still fails to consolidate itself within the top six places.
