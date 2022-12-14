In the last hours, stove football in the set of Rayados de Monterrey it has not been long in coming. Although it is true that no other reinforcements have arrived than that of Jordi Cortizo, the board has determined not to let a player leave.
According to information from the journalist willie gonzalezthe central defender Cesar Montes He will not go to the Old Continent with Espanyol de Barcelona.
Said source indicates that last Monday the Periquitos contacted the royal high command to discuss the signing, however, the northern managers forcefully rejected the negotiation because the Spaniards are only looking for Montes as a loan.
“Yesterday Rayados received an offer from Espanyol de Barcelona. The Spaniards told Monterrey: ‘lend me Montes, but zero dollars. Here I do it, I play it and maybe we’ll sell it later or I’ll buy it from you later’. Immediately when that proposal arrived, Monterrey rejected it emphatically.”shared the journalist from Multimedios.
This is how everything seems to indicate that the ‘Cachorro’ will be left with the desire to make his dream of playing in Europe come true. It must be remembered that last summer he was close to leaving for the Russian league, however, knee surgery sidelined him from the signing.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when a new ‘girlfriend’ appears for Cesar MontesOtherwise, he will play at least one more semester in Mexican soccer, hoping to have a new opportunity in mid-2023.
