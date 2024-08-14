After the elimination of almost all Mexican teams from the Leagues Cupthe transfer market is reactivated towards the final stretch of the summer and two leading teams are back in the fray: Chivas and Monterrey.
Both clubs already had conversations this same period, for the transaction of Omar Govea to Guadalajarabut now the roles are reversed and everything points to the fact that Striped will seek to complete a star signing to round out the squad for the Opening 2024.
He is a star player in Mexico and in Chivas; However, his signing sounds feasible because he has not had any minutes in the last matches with Fernando Gago and everything points to the fact that he could have a secondary role this semester in Verde Valle, which is why the Sultana del Norte sees him as a good market option.
The player in question is Victor Pocho Guzmanwho is relegated to the substitute bench under the command of Gagobut it had already been declining since the last semester with Veljko Paunoviccoach with whom he shone until the final of the Clausura 2023.
According to Alejandro Ramirez, a journalist from TV Aztecathe Rayados of Monterrey They are looking for a Mexican midfielder this summer and the option deck highlighted the Pocho Guzmanwho already has the approval of Martín Demichelis.
“They see the possibility of recovering one of the best players in his position in the last five years and it would not be so expensive because he is not in a good moment,” said the communicator on his YouTube channel, where he assured that in Nuevo León they are convinced that “With work they can reactivate it and enhance its football level“.
The fans of the Guadalajara is unhappy with the transfer market, because despite all the rumours about possible important signings, the Sacred Flock has not moved from its line and has only signed young players low cost.
This is due to a new transfer policyin which million-dollar investments will only be made when it comes to a star player with the desire to sign with Chivasso they will hardly bet on good players, but at an exorbitant price.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Rayados #revives #interest #Chivas #star
Leave a Reply