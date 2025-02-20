José Antonio Noriegapresident of Rayados de Monterrey, has revealed advances in conversations with the Seville FC for the organization of a friendly party. However, your proposal goes much further: it suggests a quadrangular in which he meets Seville, Real Betis, Tigres, and of course, scratchedemphasizing the similarity of both cities that feel football as a passion.

Monterrey has become a recurring destination for former soccer players of Sevilla and Spanish football in general. Great rename players like Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, óliver Torres and, recently, the last to reinforce Rayados, Sergio Ramos. The Sevillian born in beds as those mentioned, has stood out in Rayados, consolidating a very close relationship between both clubs. In addition, with the arrival of these players, the level of the team has raised, generating greater interest to strengthen ties with European football.

As for the most recent background about clashes between Sevilla and Betis in Mexico, it would not be the first time that Seville and Betis play in Mexico. In 2023, both teams played a friendly in the country, which, although it did not reach the intensity of a derby in LaLig Final section of the summer duel.

These precedents reinforce the possibility of a new edition on Mexican soil, this time, with the novelty of a home run, something complex. It is a complicated but not impossible dreamJosé Antonio Noriega has proven to have an answer for projects of this caliber, so it is not ruled out that this initiative can occur in the future. The arrival of figures such as Sergio Ramos or Rayados channels also seemed unlikely at the time.









«There is nothing closed, but Yes there is dialogue And hopefully some can be realized. We have a good relationship with the two teams, but Recently there has been a closer approach with Sevilla to play a friendly. We are in the efforts to seek the best date and the best headquarters that come to the two clubs. You are giving me the idea of ​​a home run, because here in Monterrey there are also two teams, ”said the leader in Canal Sur Radio.