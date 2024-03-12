The Monterrey Football Club is already preparing to receive the FC Cincinnati of Major League Soccer in the round of 16 second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 where they have the advantage on the aggregate score 0-1 after having won on their visit to the United States in the first leg, so this Thursday, March 14 at 8:15 p.m. at the BBVA Stadium the team that will advance to the next round.
Fortunately for the coaching staff led by Fernando Ortizthe Monterrey team was able to recover the starting central defenders from this beginning of the week, Victor Guzman and Hector Morenoboth elements did not see action in the Liga MX match last weekend.
The captain suffered a contracture in his left thigh in the first leg in Cincinnati and later returned to training; on his part, Guzman He didn't even make the trip to the United States last week due to discomfort in his right thigh, but he was able to recover and could be considered for the return.
With the minimum advantage in the overall score, the Gang needs to win or draw by any score to advance directly, in case of losing they must do so only by one goal to take the match to extra time and a penalty shootout if necessary, in case of losing by more than one goal difference would be eliminated.
Brandon Vazquez was the scorer of the goal in the first leg and, in turn, Rodrigo Aguirre He was expelled so he will not be able to play the second leg. The team is preparing in El Barrial, on Monday they did regenerative training after the match against Mazatlán FC, the graduates did gym work and from this Tuesday the coaching staff will have complete equipment.
