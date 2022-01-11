After missing day 1 of the 2022 Clausura tournament of Mexican soccer, where the Rayados de Monterrey equaled zero goals with the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the ‘Giant of Steel’, Luis Romo, one of the reinforcements of the Sultana del Norte team would be ready to make his presentation as a Gang player on date 2, when they visit Rayos de Necaxa.
The debut of the former player of the Machine had been prolonged because he was infected with coronavirus, for that reason he could not see action last Saturday, but earlier this week it was confirmed that he tested negative in the detection test, so He was able to overcome the illness and return to training to aspire to be able to play for the first time with the Albiazul jersey this Friday, January 14.
The people of Monterrey will travel to Aguascalientes to be measured at the Victoria a los Rayos Stadium this Friday, January 14 at 9:00 p.m.
While the midfielder Luis Romo could be part of those summoned for the confrontation, Rodolfo Pizarro Y Jesus gallardo They would miss the match again because they are still isolated after testing positive in their respective tests.
