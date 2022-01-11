? Next match ? #NecaxaVsRayados @HEB_mexico presents the party of the ??????? ?? at # ScreamMexicoC22

? Friday 14

⌚ 21:00 hrs.

? ️ Victoria

? TV Azteca | TUDN #ArribaElMonterrey ?? pic.twitter.com/XG4AVlndu6

– Striped (@Rayados) January 10, 2022